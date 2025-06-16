Joseph Sackey has refused to accept defeat after losing to Britain's Abdul Khan at the Battle of the Beasts

The Ghanaian pugilist suffered a fifth-round knockout on Friday night at the Trust Sports Emporium

In a video making the rounds on social media, Sackey has named who is to blame for his defeat

Rising Ghanaian boxer Joseph Sackey is not taking his recent loss lightly.

The young fighter suffered a painful defeat at the hands of British opponent Abdul Khan on Friday, June 13, during the Battle of the Beasts boxing event at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom.

But even after being knocked out in the fifth round, Sackey is adamant the outcome wasn't fair.

Joseph Sackey lost his bout to Abdul Khan despite using Prophet Adom Kyei's miracle sticker. Photo credit: @FightTalkAfrica/X and Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook.

How Joseph Sackey prepared spiritually for his bout

Heading into the bout, Sackey wasn’t just counting on punches and footwork. He entered the ring with deep confidence, partly because of his intense training and partly because of something more spiritual.

On the back of his shorts, he wore a sticker of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, leader of the Believers Worship Centre, popularly called the Philadelphia Church.

This sticker, often used by followers for protection and divine favour, was supposed to offer more than just moral support.

To Sackey, it symbolised divine backup. But that night in Bukom, it didn’t bring the miracle he hoped for.

Joseph Sackey's brutal defeat despite using Adom Kyei's miracle sticker

From the first round, Abdul Khan looked sharp and focused. He controlled the pace and landed clean shots early on. Sackey tried to hold his own, but the pressure quickly became overwhelming.

According to Fight Talk Africa, the fifth round proved to be his undoing. As Khan landed a flurry of solid jabs, Sackey instinctively clung to his rival, hoping to slow the onslaught.

Joseph Sackey blamed the referee for his defeat to Abdul Khan. Photo credit: @FightTalkAfrica/X and @eddie_wrt/X.

The referee stepped in to break the fighters apart—and that’s when it all went wrong for the Ghanaian.

Once separated, Sackey looked unsteady. Seconds later, he fell to the canvas. Despite the referee's count, he struggled to regain his footing.

The bout was waved off. Khan, with arms raised, celebrated a fifth-round knockout win, per Flashscore.

Tapology indicates that the loss to Abdul was Sackey's second in his fledgling career. He boasts a fight record of seven wins and two defeats in nine bouts.

“The referee made me lose”: Sackey cries foul

Though the result looked clear to spectators, Sackey believes something else caused his fall.

In his post-fight reaction, the Ghanaian boxer rejected the idea that Khan beat him fairly.

He claimed the referee played a role in his downfall. “The referee tripped me,” Sackey explained.

“He locked my leg while separating us. That’s what made me fall.”

While he acknowledged being rattled by Khan’s punches, he insisted he could have continued if not for the referee’s decision to stop the fight.

Beyond his training, Sackey revealed the extent of his spiritual readiness for the match.

He shared that he used Grace Miracle Water, Miracle Oil, and Sobolo from his church before entering the ring. With these elements of faith and belief behind him, he felt prepared to win.

“He [Khan] wasn’t stronger than me,” Sackey maintained. “I was fully prepared, both physically and spiritually.”

Watch the full video here:

