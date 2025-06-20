Kofi Boat appeared before a District Court in Accra for his extradition hearing on Friday, June 20, 2025

The embattled businessman's hearing was adjourned to Thursday, June 26, 2025, where a date for his extradition to the US would possibly be determined

Footage from the court premises showed police vehicles transporting Kofi Boat after his appearance for his extradition hearing

According to multiple reports, the business mogul's hearing was adjourned to Thursday, June 26, 2025, where a date for his extradition to the US to face trial would possibly be determined.

The adjournment provides both the prosecution and defence teams additional time to prepare their arguments before a judge delivers his ruling.

As the new hearing date approaches, Kofi Boat, who faces a long legal battle with potentially severe consequences, and his legal team face an uphill battle to convince to get a ruling in their favour.

Footage from the court premises after the court hearing has emerged on social media. The video showed multiple police vehicles leaving the district court with the embattled businessman in their custody.

Members of the prosecution and defence teams were also seen exiting following the postponement of the extradition hearing.

Kofi Boat's arrest and impending US extradition

Kofi Boat, a close friend and 'godfather' of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, was arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, June 13, 2025, for his alleged involvement in a $100 million fraud scheme.

Two other individuals, Inusah Ahmed and Derrick Van Yeboah, were also arrested in connection with the alleged crimes, while another suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, escaped capture and is currently on the run from the authorities.

Kofi Boat, the alleged ringleader and his accomplices have been accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of making about $100 million through elaborate romance scams and business email compromises (BECs) dating back to at least 2016.

The three individuals appeared before a Magistrate court on Monday, June 16, 2025, and were remanded in police custody after being apprehended by the authorities.

Kofi Boat and the other suspects are also facing extradition to the United States of America (USA) after the State Department issued a request through the US Embassy in Accra, following an indictment by a district court for the Southern District of New York.

Their arrest was facilitated by the Minister of Interior, Honourable Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who signed an arrest warrant to authorise their detentions on March 18, 2025.

