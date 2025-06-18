Shatta Wale's godfather, Kofi Boat, and three others have been indicted by the FBI in a $100m scam

Boat and two of his accomplices have already been arrested and are waiting to be extradited to the US for prosecution have been trending

Amid the trend online, photos, personal information of the four suspects, and more details about the case have emerged

A group of four Ghanaian men are reportedly facing extradition to the US over alleged scams running into millions of dollars.

Three of the four suspects have been apprehended and are reportedly in custody awaiting extradition. Already, Minister of Interior Mohammed Muntaka has signed for their extradition to be tried in New York's Southern District Court.

Among the suspects is businessman Isaac Oduro Boateng, a godfather of Dancehall music superstar Shatta Wale. The others are Inusah Ahmed, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare.

The quartet is accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of scamming about $100 million through elaborate romance scams and business email compromises (BECs) dating back to at least 2016.

YEN.com.gh has stumbled upon photos, details of some of the suspects in the fraud saga, and more information about their indictments

Who are indicted in FBI $100m scam?

1. Isaac Oduro Boateng:

Isaac Oduro Boateng is a young businessman who is the CEO of ICE Foods Limited. A close associate of musician Shatta Wale, he is simply known in showbiz circles as Kofi Boat.

According to The New Republic newspaper, which broke the news, Kofi Boat is alleged to be the ringleader of the group directing affairs.

2. Inusah Ahmed:

Inusah Ahmed, known in known in social circles as Pascal, is the co-ringleader who assists Kofi Boat in running the group.

3. Derrick Van Yeboah:

Simply known as Van, Derrick Van Yeboah, is the CEO of Vanscope Real Estate. In 2022, he made waves online after he held a grand party to climax the christening of his newborn baby.

He is described as a high-ranking member of the cartel who allegedly engaged in personal romance scams.

4. Patrick Kwame Asare:

Patrick Kwame Asare is nicknamed Borgar. He is also reported to have been a high-ranking member of the group.

He is alleged to have been responsible for moving the money and making sure it reached the group without trouble.

FBI charges against Kofi Boat, 3 others

The May 2023 indictment outlines five counts against the defendants, namely, Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, Conspiracy to Receive Stolen Money, and Receipt of Stolen Money.

It details their operations, indicating that the fraudulent proceeds, which they termed "clean money" since victims were tricked into voluntarily sending the funds, were channelled through US-based intermediaries operating shell companies. These middlemen allegedly retained a commission before transferring the remaining amounts to the syndicate's leadership and other members in West Africa.

Shatta Wale reacts to Kofi Boat's arrest

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has lashed out at detractors associating him with his godfather Kofi Boat's arrest.

In a video, the musician spoke for the first time after news of Kofi Boat's arrest went rife on social media, indicating that his money is clean.

