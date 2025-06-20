PAC Academy FC owner Inusah Ahmed was reportedly arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the FBI on Friday, June 13, 2025

The businessman and three others were being pursued for their alleged involvement in a $100 million fraud scheme

Inusah and the other suspects are reportedly set to be extradited to the US to face a court for their alleged crimes

The Ghanaian football scene has been rocked by news of a high-profile arrest involving Inusah Ahmed, the owner of PAC Academy FC.

In a joint operation conducted by Interpol and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Ahmed was taken into custody on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Inusah Ahmed and others reportedly nabbed by FBI in coordinated crackdown

Inusah, known in local circles as Pascal or Agony, was arrested alongside three others—Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng (popularly called Kofi Boat), Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare, per the BBC.

The quartet were picked up during a coordinated international sting operation and is currently being held by authorities.

Reports suggest extradition efforts are already in motion to have them tried in the United States.

Why were Inusah Ahmed and the three others arrested?

The arrests are linked to a sprawling $100 million fraud case involving Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams.

Sources close to the case have revealed that the operation was months in the making, following sustained intelligence collaboration between Ghanaian law enforcement and their foreign counterparts.

Charges are yet to be fully disclosed, but early indications point to federal crimes including wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering, as noted by Sports World Ghana.

Inusah's arrest sends shockwaves through the football community

News of Ahmed’s arrest has left many within the Ashanti Region and the broader Ghanaian football community in disbelief.

His club, PAC Academy FC, is known for its commitment to youth football and has played a key role in Ghana’s Division One League.

So far, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ashanti Region Football Association (ARFA) have remained silent, but insiders suggest a review of the club’s status could follow depending on the legal outcome.

More information on Inusah Ahmed's PAC Academy

Founded in 2014 by Inusah Ahmed, PAC Academy is based in Offinso and has, in under a decade, carved a niche for itself as one of the most structured clubs in Ghana’s lower divisions.

The club boasts an ultra-modern clubhouse, a fully equipped gym, and facilities that rival top-tier outfits.

It has served as a springboard for several talented players, including Peter Amidu Acquah (now with Asante Kotoko), Andrews Appiah (plying his trade in the UAE), Prince Afriyie (Mosta FC), and Bechem United’s Charles Owusu.

PAC’s core mission has always been to discover and nurture raw talent, offering young footballers across Ghana a platform to grow and succeed in the sport.

For now, the focus has shifted from football to the unfolding legal drama.

As investigations continue and the extradition process moves forward, the future of PAC Academy and its founder remains uncertain.

