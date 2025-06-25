The mother of late Ghanaian preacher Apraku My Daughter said that Kofi Adoma supported her after her son's death in 2020

She said the journalist had gifted her GH₵1,000, from which she used GH₵800 to rent a room and the rest for personal needs

Despite this kind gesture, she said she was still struggling currently and appealed to Ghanaian pastors to also come to her aid

The mother of the late Ghanaian preacher, Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as Apraku My Daughter, has praised media personality Kofi Adoma for once helping her rent a home.

In a video shared on TikTok on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, she recounted how after her son’s death in 2020, she was abandoned by her family and was given nothing out of the contributions raised at his funeral.

Apraku My Daughter’s mother said during her time of need, Kofi Adoma gifted her GH₵ 1,000 to rent a home.

She said she used GH₵800 out of the total to pay for a year’s rent and used the rest to buy some personal items.

Adoma also gifted her with other items that he had brought to the funeral.

She said Kofi Adoma’s actions at the time were really helpful because she was struggling.

The TikTok video of Apraku My Daughter’s mother speaking about how Kofi Adoma helped her is below.

Despite the previous generosity of Kofi Adoma, the elderly woman said she currently needs help, as her accommodation crisis remains unsolved.

Apraku’s mother appeals for more help

A video showing the current shabby living conditions of Apraku My Daughter’s mother went viral on social media on Monday, June 16.

In the viral video, the late preacher’s mother was recorded sitting in a one-room house that was formerly a bathroom.

According to the video’s narration, the structure was in a sorry state with a leaky roof and weak walls.

Apraku My Daughter’s mother’s belongings were strewn about in a complete mess, with her one sleeping mattress propped up on the wall to create more space in the room during the day.

The narrator said the late pastor's mother was forced to live in the dilapidated structure because she had no other option. The TikTok video of her living conditions is below.

What happened to Apraku My Daughter?

Ghanaian preacher Apraku My Daughter passed away in May 2020 after a spectacular fall from grace.

At his peak, he built an international megachurch with over 25 branches in countries such as the United States of America, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Despite all these successes, he died as a pauper after he reportedly lost his churches to his junior pastors, who took advantage of his illiteracy to register his assets in their names and take over from him.

Apraku’s mother speaks about living conditions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apraku My Daughter’s mother spoke up on her current miserable living situation.

Reacting to the viral video showing her room, she said she had little protection because her room floods when it rains.

The last preacher's mother added that she faced hunger constantly because of a lack of cash to buy food since his death.

