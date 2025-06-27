Ghanaian preacher Patricia Asiedu, widely known as Agradaa, has made fresh accusations against Hopeson Adorye in a viral video

The famous evangelist alleged that the politician hired people to call her "sika gari" at the court premises

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Agradaa's video went viral on TikTok

Ghanaian preacher and televangelist, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has made headlines once again as she responded to the Adorye family following an embarrassing incident at the Tema High Court.

Allegations have surfaced that they hired a group of individuals to jeer and hoot at her during the court proceedings, which were captured in a viral video that gained significant attention online.

Agradaa claps back, claims Hopeson Adorye is a shallow-minded person after the court hooting incident. Photo credit: @nationblogger.

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, preacher Agradaa appeared alongside the gospel artist Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, as the judge presided over their case.

Following the hearing, the court ruled that Agradaa must compensate Empress Gifty with GH₵6,000 due to purported delays created by her representatives.

As Agradaa exited the courthouse, a raucous group began to vocalise their disdain, prompting the televangelist to hurriedly make her way to her car amidst the chaos.

Agradaa claims Hopeson Adorye is shallow-minded

In a fiery video response, Agradaa did not hold back, directing her ire toward the politician Hopeson Adorye for allegedly orchestrating the hooting incident.

"Who Jah bless, no one can curse; no enemy can diminish your glory or steal your fans," she declared passionately. Agradaa went on to criticise Adorye's actions, asserting, "If you were going to spend money to pay people to mock me, you should have instead invested that money in giving your wife the recognition and attention she deserves. Your thinking is flawed you are truly shallow-minded."

Empress Gifty's lawyers demand retraction

In the wake of these events, lawyers representing Empress Gifty have stepped forward, demanding a formal retraction and public apology from Agradaa for what they claim are defamatory statements made against them.

In a legal letter dated June 16, 2025, Empress Gifty’s attorney, Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi, expressed their insistence on Agradaa retracting her remarks, specifically referring to him as a "so-called lawyer" following their initial court appearance.

This incident has sparked a wider conversation regarding professionalism and respect within the Ghanaian entertainment and legal communities.

Agradaa faces backlash over losing court case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Tema High Court, which ordered Ghanaian evangelist Patricia Asiedu, also known as Agradaa, to pay Empress Gifty a sum of GH₵6,000 over delays by her legal team in a defamation case filed by the gospel singer.

After leaving the courthouse, the affluent lady of God uploaded several videos on her TikTok, jubilating despite losing the preliminary round in the widely-followed defamation case.

Empress Gifty's admirers and some disgruntled social media users demanded that she pay the sum right away without any delay.

Source: YEN.com.gh