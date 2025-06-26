Ghanaian preacher, Nana Agradaa, has given a controversial response to a court order for her to pay GH₵ 6,000 to gospel singer, Empress Gifty

Nana Agradaa shared a video of some of her fans declaring that she will not pay the fine, endorsing their message and sparking online debate

Her defiant message comes amid her ongoing GH₵ 20,000 defamation battle with Empress Gifty, who has meanwhile sued her for a second defamatory claim

Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa has shared a message of defiance after a Tema High Court judge ordered her to pay Empress Gifty GH₵ 6,000 as part of their ongoing court case.

Gifty, a gospel singer, secured a preliminary victory in her ongoing GH₵ 20 million defamation case against Agradaa during the latest court hearing on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Lawyers for the preacher, who is the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church, had filed a motion to dismiss the case at the previous court sitting.

The judge threw out the motion during Thursday’s hearing and ordered Nana Agradaa to pay costs to the singer for dragging out the case.

Following the verdict, some fans of the preacher took to social media to share their reactions.

The fans declared that Agradaa would not pay the money ordered by the judge, using the popular catchphrase of Ghanaian comedian Asafo Powers, Killer Ntua, which signals a refusal to pay for services granted.

Agradaa shared the video to signal her endorsement of the message, sparking wild social media reactions.

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa sharing the ‘Killer Ntua’ video is below.

Empress files second defamation lawsuit against Agradaa

Following the judge’s verdict on Nana Agradaa’s motion, Empress Gifty’s legal team announced a new lawsuit against the preacher.

According to the singer’s lawyer, who spoke to the press, the lawsuit was in response to Agradaa allegedly claiming that Empress Gifty had contracted HIV due to her promiscuous lifestyle.

The gospel singer is seeking GH₵ 20 million in damages for the defamatory claim, mirroring the damages she sought in the first case.

The Facebook video of Empress Gifty's lawyer speaking is below.

Nana Agradaa’s reply to verdict stirs reactions

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video of Nana Agradaa using ‘Killer Ntua’ to reply to the news of the Tema High Court ordering her to pay Empress Gifty GH₵ 6,000.

Daavi Nunana said:

"Empress Gifty, you are the best."

mabelefiaforeigner6 wrote:

"Why didn’t you go to the court and say it there?"

ADJOAAA🇬🇭🦅🎀 commented:

"Bleaching nie 😂😂😂😂"

Villasofficial said:

"5 kg of rice loading 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. My mother, Agradaa, and settings."

Adjeiwah Okodee Owusu wrote:

"Empress is a very classy lady. 🥰🥰🥰"

Adwoa _brown3 commented:

"😂😂😂I love Agradaa rufff 🥰🥰"

❤️GODLY☘️ said:

"6k is nothing to my Godmother."

Nana Agradaa attacks Empress Gifty’s late mother

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa dragged Empress Gifty’s mother into their beef.

In a video shared on social media, she claimed that Empress Gifty’s mother, who was known as Agaga, stole her name from her, Agradaa.

She mocked the singer and said whenever she calls on her mother’s spirit for help, she’s calling on her instead.

