Ghanaian preacher Patricia Asiedu, widely known as Agradaa, has found herself in hot water as the Tema High Court has ordered her to pay Empress Gifty

The wealthy woman of God has posted a series of videos on her TikTok page after she left the courtroom

Some unhappy social media users and fans of Empress Gifty have ordered her to pay the amount immediately

Ghanaian preacher Patricia Asiedu, widely known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has recently emerged in the headlines after the Tema High Court mandated her to compensate singer Empress Gifty Adorye.

This verdict, announced on June 27, 2025, captured significant attention as Agradaa graced the court in a dazzling blazer paired with an elegantly flowing skirt, exuding a striking aura.

With a radiant frontal lace wig and impeccable makeup that accentuated her features, preacher Agradaa certainly appeared like a goddess of beauty, captivating the camera in a series of videos shared on her TikTok account.

Addressing her devoted followers, she conveyed uplifting messages, emphasising that the Lord remains steadfast by her side, despite the unfolding legal turmoil.

However, her confident posture did not sit well with many online observers. A chorus of voices expressed their discontent, urging Agradaa to promptly fulfil the court's decision and remit the ordered payment to the acclaimed gospel musician, Empress Gifty Adorye.

Ghanaians demand that Agradaa pay Empress Gifty

Some social media users have called on Agradaa to immediately pay Empress Gifty after the court verdict, while she was seen dancing in her plush mansion. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Qhweku Roman Phada

"Yes, so pay so that the lawyers can be paid, do u think Empress is going to pay them? It’s your own money we will use to pay our lawyers

Rosetta Hollywood

So why are you celebrating? 😂😂😂

Benyce stated:

The court shd hv added that she can’t use sika gari to pay 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 agyeeeeiiiiii my in 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Empressbiy3 guy

Madam wooooboooaaaa😂🤣😂😂🤣

Um🪷Efya💕Ahenkan

Still heat 🔥 🔥 mama don’t fear anything ❤️❤️❤️

maatanawal

Today ur happiness is down why

ghanafuonsem1

Aka aba fie anaa?😫😫

ReeRee stated:

"So where are those who were urging her on? someone even said she's her role model....Ya'll will learn the hard way, ya'll gon learn."

The TikTok video is below:

Court orders Agradaa to pay Empress Gifty GH¢6000

The court proceedings stated that Agradaa’s legal team had encountered a setback, as the judges dismissed a motion aimed at striking down a defamation lawsuit brought against her by Empress Gifty.

Furthermore, the Tema High Court ordered Agradaa to pay GH₵6,000 to the gospel artist for what was deemed as undue delays orchestrated by her representatives.

The Instagram video is below:

Empress Gifty sues Agradaa again

Adding another layer to the saga, reports surfaced of Empress Gifty filing a new lawsuit against Agradaa.

This came in response to Agradaa's alleged defamatory statements proclaiming that Empress Gifty was HIV positive, a claim that the musician strongly denounced.

The Instagram video is below:

Agradaa jabs Hopeson Adorye in a viral video

Agradaa took to preaching once more to her TikTok audience, proclaiming that blessings reign from above.

She asserted that those who would pay others to jeer or scorn at their loved ones possess a shallow mindset, reinforcing her belief in divine vindication and resilience amidst adversity.

The TikTok video is below:

Empress Gifty jubilates after legal victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Empress Gifty and her supporters who celebrated her first triumph against Agradaa on the court grounds.

Before departing the Tema High Court, the gospel singer indulged in a picture session and chatted with her admirers, beaming with joy.

Hopeson Adorye, the spouse of Empress Gifty, spoke to the media and provided further updates on the case.

