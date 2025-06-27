Empress Gifty's lawyer and his firm have issued a seven-day ultimatum to apologise and retract some defamatory remarks

Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi and his firm have threatened to take legal action against the televangelist if she fails to comply with their demands

The lawyer's ultimatum against Agradaa comes after she suffered a defeat in court in her ongoing legal battle with Empress Gifty

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, faces another lawsuit from Empress Gifty's camp over her social media remarks.

The Heaven Way church founder has been given a seven-day ultimatum by Empress Gifty's lawyer, Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi (Esq), to apologise over some unsavoury remarks she made about him in a recent TikTok Live session.

In a demand notice dated June 16, 2025, that has emerged on social media, Osei Aidooh Akpokavie and Co. chambers alleged that Agradaa had defamed Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi and denigrated his credentials as a lawyer by referring to him as a "So-called lawyer" in one of her videos.

Empress Gifty's lawyer's firm also clarified that the lawyer had been called to the Ghana Bar and was on the Roll of Lawyers in Ghana. The firm also noted that the lawyer had been licensed to practice as a solicitor and Barrister of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

According to the demand notice, the law firm deemed Agradaa's remarks as derogatory and defamatory to the lawyer and the firm, and as such, the televangelist needed to use her social media platform to apologise and retract the statement.

The firm also threatened to take separate legal action against the televangelist if she failed to adhere to their demands.

Lawyer Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi's firm's demand notice comes after Agradaa suffered a preliminary defeat at the Tema High Court in her bid to quash Empress Gifty's defamation lawsuit against her on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Agradaa loses case against Empress Gifty

The Tema High Court dismissed an application filed by Agradaa, which sought to strike out a defamation lawsuit brought against her by Empress Gifty.

The court also awarded a cost of GH₵6,000 to the gospel musician for what it described as undue delay caused by the televangelist’s legal team.

Empress Gifty also filed a fresh lawsuit against Agradaa, following her alleged claims that the former was HIV positive, a statement deemed defamatory by the musician.

Reactions to Agradaa's seven-day ultimatum

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

princessama11 commented:

"Agra’s lawyers are happy, as the more she talks, the more their fees go up."

churchill_rankin said:

"So can’t they ban these people from social media? Because they don’t have any positive impact on our youth at all."

i_am_maame1 wrote:

"Eii eii eii! Agra, go for the lawyers who handled your case with Appiah, since you're not going to stop talking. Else, your lawyer self will chop your money kwa eiiiii nipa b3n?"

Agradaa reacts to judge's order after court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa reacted to the Tema High Court judge's order to pay GH₵6,000 to Empress Gifty after their hearing on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The televangelist posted a video of her biggest supporter claiming that she would defy the orders and not pay a dime to the gospel musician.

The video was interpreted by many as Agradaa's endorsement of her supporter's suggestion not to pay the money she had been ordered to give Empress Gifty.

