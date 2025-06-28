Mzbel recently shared a throwback photo of herself in a lovey-dovey pose with Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah

The photo showed the singer and McBrown's husband attending the Ghana Music Awards some years ago

The post, which she has since deleted, has sparked strong criticisms from social media users

Music star Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has sparked a massive controversy online with a photo of Maxwell Mensah, the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

The photo, a throwback, shows the musician and Maxwell Mensah attending the Ghana Music Awards and posing on the red carpet together.

It is not known when the photo was taken, but it must have been from the time the two were reported to be dating.

Mzbel dated McBrown's husband

It is an open secret that long before Maxwell and McBrown got married, he had a love affair with Mzbel.

The singer has confirmed in many interviews that McBrown's husband was once her lover. She even noted that they were close to getting married, but that did not happen.

With their history, she may have shared the photo to reminisce about the good old days. The photo showed Mzbel wearing a green dress while Maxwell wore a white V-neck T-shirt tucked into a pair of blue jeans with a black jacket on top. He matched his outfit with a black hat.

Sensing that her Facebook post could trigger wild reactions and condemnation, Mzbel wrote in the caption that she would delete it soon and deleted it after some hours.

However, some blogs captured the post and reshared it on various platforms, as seen below.

Reactions to Mzbel's photo with McBrown's husband

A good number of social media users were not happy with Mzbel’s post, as gathered by YEN.com.gh in the comment section, and they have not held back from severely criticising her.

Some of them claim Mzbel was on a mission to tease McBrown, while others accused the singer of refusing to respect Maxwell’s marriage with the actress. Others also decried Mzbel’s decision to share such a photo when she was fully aware that Maxwell was married.

Below are some of the reactions.

Owusu Robert wondered:

"So this guy has been chopping all the stars in the country from day one till now? Eiii."

Clement Lamptey said:

"But was somebody too aware that he had allegedly dated Mzbel b4 marrying him? Lol"

Afi Doku1 said:

"An EX who hasn’t moved on? I would be angřy if any ex of mine posts me😂 Very unnecessary 😏."

The Spotlight with Lady-Evie said:

"It’s very childish of her. Nkwasia lie sei sɛ deleteing soon."

Mzbel prefers married men to single men

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Mzbel had opened up about her preference for dating married men over single men.

In an appearance on UTV, the Hiplife singer said she preferred relationships with married men as they had fewer responsibilities.

Mzbel's remarks garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who shared their thoughts on social media.

