Majesty escorted his mother, Michy, on a visit to her large Majelle farmlands in Aburi inside the Eastern Region of Ghana

In a viral TikTok video, Shatta Wale was exhausted after embarking on a tour of the farmland to inspect the farm produce

Majesty and his mother, Michy's appearance at the farmlands triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's son, Alexander Majesty Mensah, has courted attention after a video of him and his mother, Michy, surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale's baby mama and her son visited her big farm in Aburi in the Eastern Region to inspect some okra that had been planted.

Majesty, sporting a T-shirt, trousers, and Wellington boots, roamed throughout the farm to inspect the crops while his mother recorded him with her smartphone from a distance.

The young boy looked fatigued as he returned to Michy from his mini-tour of the big Majelle farm. He later followed his mother to a stream, where he shared some lessons he had learned from his Science class sessions in school.

In recent months, the mother and son duo have regularly visited the farmland, which also produces the fruits that were being processed and packaged under her brand, Juice Bae Ghana Limited.

Michy ventures into a farming business

Following her split from Shatta Wale many years ago, Michy has focused her attention on raising her son, Majesty, as a single parent, her music career, and building her business portfolio to generate massive revenue for her.

The musician, who was enstooled as a queen mother in December 2024, acquired a large piece of land and converted it into a farm to grow pineapples and other fruits. She has also invested in catfish production.

On social media, Michy has also advertised the okra she had cultivated from her big farmland, where she serves as the Osompahemaa, a traditional title that signifies her importance and influence within the community.

The video of Majesty bonding with Michy during their visit to Okro farm is below:

Majesty and Michy's farm visit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mr.Akimbo commented:

"They just want to experience the hard life. They have money."

Kofi Edem said:

"Majesty walks and does everything like his father."

Nene Builds wrote:

"Happy belated Father’s Day, Michy! You are more than a 1000 rich fathers."

Godswaykaku92 commented:

"He needs to feel nature and life experience. It is good for him to have the best memories when he grows up…. SM for life."

KASANGA~ADINAN said:

"Like father, like son."

Shatta Wale eulogises Cherissa on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale eulogised his daughter, Cherissa, as she turned 15 years old on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

The dancehall musician shared beautiful photos of his daughter looking mature with an emotional message on his official social media platforms.

Many Ghanaians, including prominent personalities, flooded the comment sections with birthday messages.

