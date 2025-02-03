Mzbel, on UTV's U Cook show, opened up about her preference for dating married men over single men

The hiplife singer said she preferred relationships with married men as they had fewer responsibilities

Mzbel's remarks garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who shared their thoughts on social media

Veteran Ghanaian hiplife artist Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has opened up about her preference for married men.

The 16 Years hitmaker appeared as a guest on the recent episode of popular gospel musician and TV host Empress Gifty's U Cook show on UTV.

In a conversation with the host, Mzbel noted that she had been constantly involved in multiple relationships with married men.

The veteran musician said she preferred having romantic relationships with married men as they come with fewer responsibilities and allow their mistresses to live freely without any serious commitments.

"All my life, the men that have come into my life have been married men and I like it like that because in such cases, there are fewer responsibilities. They leave after coming to your home so you have your space and peace of mind. They won't stress you that much because he would definitely be needed at his home."

Singer Mzbel noted that she had no interest in dating a single man as she has gotten used to being in relationships with married men.

She said she was currently involved in a romantic relationship but had no knowledge of his marital status as she had not bothered to enquire about it.

The award-winning singer noted that she was currently engaged with her partner despite him not meeting her family and expressing his intentions to them.

Mzbel said her current partner was the father of her young daughter Nana Hemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboah and that he agreed to her request for a baby.

The 45-year-old singer added that her partner was older than her and that she was not fond of marriage.

Mzbel's preference for married men stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

shekinahpretty commented:

"We've lost morals😢."

kentewaa_akua said:

"I second her❤️believe it or not, it gives peace 😍."

sika_mp3_roff commented:

"She’s lying. Who wouldn’t want their own person? Sometimes these comments are needless!

rhoadarlingagyiewaagh said:

"That is all she knows. God is watching you."

qhwekuromanphada commented:

"A lot of gals like married men and I don’t know why 😂."

most_original_kwabena_frimpong said:

"Ah Mzbel paaa, should you say this on national television? C’mon! What if your kids grow to see this?"

