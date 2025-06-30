Kudus’ Sister Khadijah Supports Him at His Donation at Kanda Cluster of Schools, Video
Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus' sister Khadijah was spotted at Kanda Cluster Of Schools to join her brother to donate to the community he grew up in.
Reactions as fans see Kudus' sister
Videos from the donation drive
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.