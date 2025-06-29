The owner of the restaurant QC Kitchen, Quita Cole, sadly passed away on April 25, 2025, and according to her family and loved ones, she died from overworking

Videos from her beautiful burial service held on May 4, 2025, have resurfaced on social media and ignited emotions in many people

The way Quita Cole passed got many people rethinking about taking a break from work to regain their strength when they feel exhausted and overworked

The owner of the restaurant QC Kitchen, located in Nashville, in the U.S, Quita Cole, sadly passed due to overworking herself for seven days for so many years.

Quita Cole's funeral

The late owner of QC Kitchen was buried on May 4, 2025, and a beautiful funeral was held for her in the US,

The videos and photos of the funeral of the late Quita Cole have surfaced on social media after news of how she died resonated with many people.

The pictures were shared on Facebook by one of her friends, Shemeka Green and in the caption, she wrote,

"You can finally get your rest, Quita Cole. Everything was beautiful, just like your soul. I was glad to capture a smile on your mother’s face. until we meet again."

Reactions to the burial service of Quita Cole

Below are messages from Shemeka Green's Facebook post containing videos and photos from Quita Cole's funeral service:

Diquavis R Johnson said:

Omg I just saw the post on TikTok and I had to see if this was real and omg my condolences

Antoinette Bowlds Lavetta said:

"Continue resting, queen 🕊️🥺🙏🏾."

Clara Huddleston Reed said:

"I'm so sorry for your loss. I didn't know her, but she seemed like a beautiful soul..❤️."

Below are the reactions of social media users to the unfortunate news of how Quita Cole allegedly passed from overworking and exhaustion:

@smoothmelanin said:

"Take your rest. Listen to your body. These jobs don’t care about you cause they’ll replace you as soon as they hire you."

@TrainUpdatess said:

"That’s why health is so important nowadays."

