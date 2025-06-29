Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, shared more reasons she often speaks against Prophet Adom Kyei Duah

The popular singer said she does not hate the pastor, but his teachings led to the death of her elder sister, who obeyed all that the man of God said

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the footage

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah alleged that her senior sister lost her life after drinking ‘sobolo’ from Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

The popular musician said her sister had been living with diabetes for 17 years and was on medications to manage her condition.

Diana Asamoah claims her elder sister lost her life after failing to take her medicine, but rather drinking Adom Kyei Duah’s ‘sobolo.’ Photo credit: Ghana Gospel Songs & @stephenadomkyeiduahofficial

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Diana Asamoah said her sister’s health condition worsened when she stopped taking the prescribed drug and was rather drinking the miracle ‘sobolo,’

The miracle ‘sobolo’ is a locally made drink and blessed by Prophet Adom Kyei Duah for his congregants to buy and consume. Many congregants believe the ‘sobolo’ has healing powers.

Diana Asamoah said her sister believed in the healing power of the drink and stopped taking her drugs. She even threw away drugs sent by her husband abroad.

"The Bible states that everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved; it does not say that anyone who calls on ‘Sobolo’ will be saved. As I mentioned earlier, my elder sister passed away on December 6. She had diabetes for 17 years, but only deteriorated after she began consuming ‘Sobolo.’

"Her husband was abroad, and whenever he sent her drugs, she would discard it and opt for ‘Sobolo’ instead. That led to her death,” Diana Asamoah alleged.

Speaking on her purported hatred of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, Diana Asamoah said she does not hate him. She clarified that she is concerned about his false teachings.

"I do not hate anyone, nor have I established a church out of jealousy for the number of members you have in yours. I believe establishing a church is a noble endeavour. If the Lord has called you to establish a church, then preach the Word of God to His children,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on pastor’s miracle sobolo drink

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @DontdoYawa on X. Read them below:

@Trimud32 said:

“I stopped my mom from going to that church one time.”

@DontdoYawa responded:

“You are a brave man.”

@Xandra_akwetey said:

“My aunt was the same. Refused all medical care except for that man's sobolo. She died of stage 4 breast cancer only about 2 months ago.”

@__sameGod wrote:

“The truth is, anyone attending that man’s church and any church like his has a low IQ. They are all brainwashed from the truth, and they will just defend him and anything concerning him with their blood just like the NPP foot soldiers will do for their party.”

@Ksnetne said:

“What an ignorant woman. She should show us her deceased sister’s autopsy report so we know what she is saying is the truth.”

@adde_asiwaju wrote:

“She is brave, a lot of people have died for neglecting their medication and going for this sobolo medicine, they all can’t speak cos most of them attend the same church and don’t want to be victimised.”

@edudzi____ said:

“Obofuor did the same to our Area Mama, she fed us from childhood till our bones matured, these fake Pastors get better every day with their manipulative deeds and I pray their deaths be Ugly.”

@indarkwah wrote:

“Your sister is responsible for her decisions.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh