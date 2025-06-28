Quita Cole, the owner of QC Kitchen, has been reported dead after allegedly working seven days a week

Her demise came a few days after posting on her Facebook wall that she needed rest and was taking some days off

Her demise reignited discussions surrounding the need to take rest and not overwork when one feels burnt out

Restaurant owner Quita Cole has sadly passed away after complaining about needing rest, taking a nap and dying in her sleep.

Restaurant owner dies

The tragic story of 40-year-old Quita Cole sparked widespread emotions online after she passed away in her sleep, days after publicly expressing her exhaustion.

Quita, a Nashville-based woman, reportedly worked seven days a week and had become severely overworked.

According to friends and reports, she was constantly on the move, juggling responsibilities and giving her all to both her career and the people around her.

In a hauntingly honest moment shared before her passing, Quita is said to have remarked: “Quita needs rest.” Just days later, she laid down for a nap and never woke up.

The news of her passing, confirmed by family and loved ones on April 25, 2025, has left many people in mourning. She was not only admired for her work ethic but cherished for her warmth, generosity, and ability to uplift others, even while silently carrying her own burdens.

A tribute shared by a local organisation in Nashville described her as someone who “loved deeply, shared generously, and connected authentically.”

They added:

“Quita’s final post, ‘Quita needs rest,’ was more than a passing comment. It was a cry for help—one that reminds us of the dangers of burnout and the importance of choosing ourselves before it’s too late.”

Her story has reignited conversations online about the toll of hustle culture, especially on Black women and caregivers who often feel the pressure to keep going without pause.

Reactions to Quita Cole's passing

Many took to social media to share their heartbreak and call for a cultural shift that prioritises wellness and mental health over constant productivity.

Others also noted that situations like these were why they did not play around their rest and time out from work.

The heartbreaking reactions of social media users regarding the passing of Quita Cole are below:

@EmaniMone said:

"This is so sad. Finding out she owned a restaurant and worked 7 days a week as most of us entrepreneurs do. RIP beautiful."

withakono.bae said:

"That’s why I don’t joke with my rest oooo, I’m currently on leave kraaa 🤦🏻‍♀️."

@craveetae said:

"So sad man. I say all the time plz don’t overwork yourself, if you feel tired man get your rest cus at the end of the day these jobs don’t gaf about us! prayers to her family 😩🫶🏽."

