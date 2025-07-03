Agradaa Handed a 15 year sentence, Video of Her leaving court surfaces
Overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries, Nana Agradaa, was handed a 15-year sentence after appearing in court on July 3, 2025. Video of her leaving the Accra Circuit Court has surfaced on social media.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Agradaa leaves court after sentence
This comes after she was charged with defrauding by false pretences, advertising money-doubling schemes, and duping church members.
Video of Agradaa leaving court
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.