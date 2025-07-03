Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Agradaa Handed a 15 year sentence, Video of Her leaving court surfaces
by Geraldine Amoah
Overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries, Nana Agradaa, was handed a 15-year sentence after appearing in court on July 3, 2025. Video of her leaving the Accra Circuit Court has surfaced on social media.

Agradaa leaves court after sentence

This comes after she was charged with defrauding by false pretences, advertising money-doubling schemes, and duping church members.

Video of Agradaa leaving court

