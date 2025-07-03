The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Church has been convicted of fraud

A video of the controversial televangelist being escorted by the police after the proceedings has stoked a frenzy on social media

This was tied to a televised broadcast she aired in 2022, during which she falsely claimed to possess supernatural powers to “double money” for members of the public

On July 3, 2025, the circuit court convicted Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, for “charlatanic advertisement” and “defrauding by false pretence.”

The first moments of the former idol worshipper in court have got many talking on social media.

A final sentence has yet to be issued. In the meantime, the court has ordered a pregnancy test to be conducted to ascertain her health condition as per sentencing protocols.

In a video published by GHOneTV, Agradaa was seen being escorted by the police after the court convicted her of defrauding by false pretences, advertising a money-doubling scam, and duping church members.

Agradaa was in a depressed mood as the authorities escorted him in a police vehicle to the hospital for her health examination before the court proceeds with sentencing.

Why is Agradaa in court?

On October 11, 2023, Agradaa was arraigned and charged with charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail. Subsequently, she was charged with similar offences before the Circuit Court 4 and Circuit Court 10, where she has been attending hearings.

The controversial televangelist was accused of advertising a money-doubling scam on Today's TV and some social media platforms.

The accused allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at her church so they could have their money doubled.

The facts as presented to the court indicated that over 1000 people who attended the all-night service handed over huge sums of money to Agradaa, but she failed to double the money as promised.

During interrogations, Agradaa admitted the story of the complainants.

Empress Gifty drags Agradaa to court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye had filed a case against Agradaa.

Empress Gifty filed a GH₵ 20 million defamation case for numerous allegations levelled against her by the Heaven Way Chapel founder.

The Tema High Court, sitting on Thursday, June 26, 2025, ruled that the application lacked merit and that the preacher had a case to answer. She was also ordered to pay GH₵ 6,000 in costs to the singer.

