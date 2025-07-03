Roland Walker has caused a stir in the wake of news that Agradaa had been handed a 15-year jail sentence

This comes after he took to social media, appealing to President John Mahama to pardon Agradaa

Social media users who reacted to the post have shared varied opinions on the appeal made by Roland Walker

Famed Media General journalist Roland Walker has stoked controversy in the wake of his comment regarding the jail sentence handed to Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Church, caused a stir.

This comes after he took to X on July 3, 2025, after news went rife that the outspoken evangelist had been jailed for 15 years.

Roland Walker, who took a sympathetic approach to the unfortunate turn of events, appealed to President John Mahama to intervene in the matter.

In the post, he appealed to John Mahama to grant Nana Agradaa a Presidential pardon.

"Pres JDM, we dey beg, pardon Agradaa give we," he posted.

Reactions to Roland Walker's take on Agradaa's arrest

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared their opinions, with many disagreeing with him.

@TheoQuartey stated:

"For what exactly? So she continues defrauding in the name of God? Please stop the jokes. This country has far more problems that need attention than one charlatan put in her rightful place."

@madison_ben5 said:

"This is what you all do in Ghana ooooo. So there should be no justice in this country? We make a mockery of ourselves and the country. Sympathy over rule of law and justice. This is why politicians steal with both hands and legs."

@HundredDots commented:

"You're too old to be posting things like this. Be serious and act your age, bra.... Families are suffering because of her."

@ievans007 stated:

"Masa, masa, you guys are the reason why we don’t see any better sanity in our social space. The court has proven that she has committed a crime and has punished her accordingly. You’re here pleading for pardon. Pardon for what?"

