Empress Gifty, in a video, spoke after she appeared in court for the first hearing in her defamation case against Agradaa

The gospel musician looked in high spirits as she interacted with media personnel about a car which had her customised catchphrase

Empress Gifty and her manager declined to speak about the case until a final judgment was made by the High Court judge

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has spoken for the first time after making her first court appearance in her defamation case against televangelist Agradaa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

In a video shared by renowned blogger Zionfelix on his Instagram page, the Watch Me hitmaker beamed with a smile as she, her husband, and her team prepared to leave the Tema High Court premises.

Empress Gifty was in high spirits as she engaged in a friendly conversation with Adom FM presenter Mike 2 as they spoke about a new black 2024 model Toyota Tundra with a customised number plate with her 'Noko' catchphrase.

The 2025 TGMA Traditional Gospel Song award winner encouraged the radio personality to verify the validity of the car's ownership and insurance.

When asked to comment on the defamation case, the gospel musician's manager, Edem Tsotsorme, stepped in and declined, stating that the matter had not been resolved in court yet.

Empress Gifty's remarks came after she and televangelist Agradaa began their legal battle on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Empress Gifty's defamation lawsuit against Agradaa

Empress Gifty filed a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against televangelist Agradaa over some allegations the latter made about her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, amid their feud.

The gospel musician's husband shared the writ of summons that was filed by his wife's legal team at the Tema High Court on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

According to the writ, Empress Gifty is seeking the sum of GH₵20 million from Agradaa for damages over alleged slander and libel.

The gospel musician is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the televangelist, her servants, and others from publication of the alleged slanderous remarks.

Empress Gifty is also seeking an order for Agradaa to pull down all the videos and audios in which she made the defamatory remarks about the singer from her social media platforms.

Below is the video of Empress Gifty speaking after her court hearing:

Empress's remarks after court hearing stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

mawuse_ese commented:

"Noko looking so demure and very mindful ❤️❤️."

akuaampoh said:

"She looks so calm and relaxed. This is how you look when you know you're in a comfortable lead😍😍."

pokuaah_grace wrote:

"My woman of God ❤️❤️❤️, Mom, you're protected and guided already 🙌."

empress639 commented:

"Positive woman ❤️❤️. I love Empress for a reason."

Agradaa storms court for defamation case hearing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa stormed the Tema High Court for her defamation case hearing on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The televangelist looked confident as she taunted Empress Gifty while she made her entrance into the court's premises.

Agradaa's arrival at her defamation case hearing triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

