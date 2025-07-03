A video of a woman who claims to have witnessed Agradaa's all-night service meant to double money for church members has popped up online

The woman gave a blow-by-blow account of how multiple people handed money to Agradaa, expecting her to double their fortunes, only for her to throw them out

The video comes after an Accra circuit court found the self-styled evangelist guilty and sentenced her to 15 years

A video of a Ghanaian woman recounting her disappointing experience at Agradaa's Heavenway Champion International Church has popped up after the self-styled televangelist was sentenced to 15 years in jail on July 3, 2025.

The video captured a middle-aged woman communicating her disappointment in the Twi dialect after attending Agradaa's church service.

According to the alleged victim, she attended the church with hopes that what's left of her GH₵50 after deducting her transport costs can be doubled by Agradaa, aka Evangelist Mama Pat.

The convicted fraudster had advertised her money-doubling abilities, enticing scores of Ghanaians who would eventually become her victims.

Per the woman's account, it was an ordinary service featuring praise and worship and preaching sessions until she brought out her box, which her victims believed was full of money.

"She told us that before she can double the money for something, we have to compensate her. Immediately, she called for people who could donate GH₵ 1000 and other huge sums of money. People rushed to the stage to give their money. She even asked others to transfer their donations from their phones," Agradaa's alleged victim said.

The money-doubling session took a different turn when Agradaa denied extending her services to those like her who had no money to donate and closed the service.

"She said it was late and that she wouldn't be able to share the money she promised in her advert," Agradaa's alleged victim added.

The money-doubling session took a different turn when Agradaa denied extending her Sika Gari services to those like her who had no money to donate and closed the service.

Agradaa has now been convicted of defrauding by false pretences, advertising a money-doubling scam, and duping church members after a legal battle spanning nearly three years.

She was first arraigned before the court on October 11, 2023. The accused allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at her church so they could have their money doubled.

The facts as presented to the court indicated that over 1,000 people who attended the all-night service handed over huge sums of money to Agradaa, but she failed to double the money as promised.

Woman accuses Agradaa of ceasing her gold

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah, an individual purported to be a victim of Agradaa's sinister money-doubling, had opened up about her ordeal.

The woman claims she gave Agradaa a pot of gold nuggets, but the self-styled traditionalist confiscated it.

The situation which she has been battling for over five years influenced her to picket at the forecourt of the Parliament House last year, hoping to court some sympathy from politicians to help her reclaim her property from Agradaa.

