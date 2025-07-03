Agradaa Sends Message to Her Church Members After Her 15-Year Sentencing, Urges Them to Pray
Controversial televangelist Agradaa, or Evangelist Mama Pat, has spoken for the first time after being sentenced to 15 years in jail with hard labour by a Circuit Court in Accra on Thursday, July 3, 2025.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Heaven Way church founder looked sad as she spoke to some media personnel before being whisked by the police to prison to begin her jail term.
In an emotional tone, Agradaa sent a message to her numerous church members. She urged them to continue praying for her as she left the court.
The video of Agradaa sending a message to her church members after her sentencing is below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
