The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Church has been convicted of fraud

Nana Agradaa has three different cases before three Circuit Courts in Accra on various counts of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement in the media

The recent update is tied to a case filed against the controversial televangelist as far back as 2023

The Circuit Court has begun preparations to sentence Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, after a court appearance today, June 3, 2025.

The court convicted the controversial founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Church of defrauding by false pretences, advertising a money-doubling scam, and duping church members.

The conviction is tied to a 2022 television advert in which she claimed to possess money-doubling abilities.

Reports indicate that the former idol worshiper, now a televangelist, has been ordered to conduct a pregnancy test before her sentencing.

This is in line with sentencing guidelines before the judge delivers the final sentence.

Her recent court update comes after her widely-reported appearance at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, where he met Ghana's president John Dramani Mahama and top dignitaries, including Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.

Why is Agradaa in court?

On October 11, 2023, Agradaa was arraigned and charged with charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail. Subsequently, she was charged with similar offences before the Circuit Court 4 and Circuit Court 10, where she has been attending hearings.

The controversial televangelist was accused of advertising a money-doubling scam on Today's TV and some social media platforms.

The accused allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at her church so they could have their money doubled.

The facts as presented to the court indicated that over 1000 people who attended the all-night service handed over huge sums of money to Agradaa, but she failed to double the money as promised.

During interrogations, Agradaa admitted the story of the complainants.

Agradaa coddles Owusu Bempah in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaaa had caught up with one of her many rivals, Isaac Owusu Bempah, during the national prayer event.

Despite their strained past, Agradaa was captured embracing Owusu Bempah. Agradaa beamed with excitement as she interacted with the Glorious Word Power Ministries International founder.

She later handed her smartphone to him to save her contact for some conversations behind the scenes.

