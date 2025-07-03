Evangelist Mama Pat, the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Church, has been sentenced to 15 years

Nana Agradaa, as she is also known, was convicted of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement

She was arrested in 2022 over a money-doubling scheme she advertised in her church, which had just been established

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah (nee Asiedua), the founder of Heaven Way Champion Church, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail with hard labour.

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, was handed the sentence by the Circuit Court in Accra on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Agradaa was convicted after being found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

Agradaa, a former traditional priestess turned evangelist, was found guilty of defrauding multiple victims through a 2022 televised broadcast in which she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Her fraudulent promises led several individuals to surrender large sums of money in hopes of miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.

Before sentencing, the court ordered a mandatory pregnancy test per standard judicial procedures. The test confirmed Agradaa was not pregnant, allowing the sentencing to proceed without delay.

Why is Agradaa in court?

Nana Agradaa was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in connection with an alleged money-doubling scam in her church. The police moved to arrest her after a video of some 'members' of her church complaining of being defrauded went viral.

Charged with charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences, she pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

Subsequently, she was charged with similar offences before the Circuit Court 4 and Circuit Court 10, where she has been attending hearings since October 2023.

The controversial televangelist was accused of advertising a money-doubling scam on Today's TV and some social media platforms.

The accused allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at her church so they could have their money doubled.

The facts as presented to the court indicated that over 1000 people who attended the all-night service handed over huge sums of money to Agradaa, but she failed to double the money as promised.

