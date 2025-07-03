Angel Asiamah, the husband of Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, has reacted to her 15-year jail sentence

In a video, the husband of the popular televangelist defended his wife and claimed she was being persecuted by people who didn't like her and compared her to Jesus Christ

Angel Asiamah's words got people expressing mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

Prophet Angel Asiamah has mounted a strong defence for his wife, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa.

This is after Agradaa was convicted and sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence for engaging in fraudulent activities about three years ago.

Angel Asiamah defends his wife after she gets a 15-year jail sentence on July 3, 2025.

Speaking to journalists after her sentence, Angel Asiamah stated that his wife was being persecuted by some people who did not like her.

He stated, however, that he was not troubled because he strongly believes that her sentencing would pave the way for a greater life opportunity.

She stated that his wife's latest predicament is not a big deal since Jesus Christ went through a similar ordeal when he was on earth, facing persecution and suffering for a greater purpose.

The Overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries, located at Weija Junction, was handed her sentence after appearing in court on July 3, 2025.

A video of her leaving the Accra Circuit Court surfaced on social media, breaking the hearts of her loved ones.

He added that Mama Pat was being persecuted for not being able to fulfil a promise she made to her church members, and that he believes was not a big deal.

Watch the video of Angel Asiamah speaking below:

