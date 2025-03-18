Popular Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has made a recent trip to the United States of America

Videos of her trip have surfaced on social media, with the young woman dancing with a huge belly in one of the videos

In the video of Asantewaa dancing, popular Ghanaian TikToker Obaa Cee was heard confirming Asantewaa's second pregnancy

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section with many congratulating her for carrying baby number two

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa, has been spotted at a public event in the US dancing with a huge belly.

A video of the young woman dancing energetically got people talking on social media, with many wondering if she was indeed carrying baby number two.

Asantewaa shakes her waist with her huge belly. Image source: Obaa Cee TV

Obaa Cee confirms Asantewaa's second pregnancy

Obaa Cee, a popular Ghanaian TikToker based in the US satisfied the curiosity of many Ghanaians by confirming Asantewaa's pregnancy.

She chanted appellations to Asantewaa as she danced, joking that her moves would make the baby in the young woman's womb strong.

Asantewaa's first pregnancy

About a year ago, photos of Asantewaa heavily pregnant surfaced on social media. Many netizens, especially her fans were delighted to see her carrying her first child since she had long battled childlessness. Later, she delivered a beautiful baby and named it Mystery.

Videos of Asantewaa pregnant again emerge

Recently, the young woman shared videos of her with a huge belly, leaving many netizens confused.

Many speculated that she was pregnant again, while others said they were old videos. However, Obaa Cee's confirmation has brought closure to the matter.

