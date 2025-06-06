Celebrated TikToker Asantewaa melted many hearts when she shared a video of her setting up her treadmill and exercising on it while heavily pregnant

In the video, she demonstrated how she set up the machine while sharing its perks. Her son, Mystery, took over the treadmill and walked on it

Many people thronged the comment section of the video to share their admiration for Asantewaa and the bond she shared with her son

American-based Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa gave her millions of fans a glimpse into her fitness lifestyle while heavily pregnant with her second child.

Heavenly Pregnant sets up a treadmill by herself in a video. Image Credit: @asantewaaaaa

Source: TikTok

Asantewaa exercises on a treadmill

Heavily pregnant Asantewaa on TikTok unboxed a brand new all-black treadmill she bought for her home in the US.

In the video, she explained that it was travel-friendly while setting it up with so much ease and without any external assistance.

Asantewaa explained that there are days when she really wants to get into the gym; however, due to time constraints and busy schedules, she is not able to do so.

"This machine is just a lift and go. I mean, you can see. This is a 5-star rated machine," she said.

After setting up the treadmill, she decided to test it out by running gently and with caution. Her firstborn son, whom she refers to as Mystery, was heard giggling in the background.

Mystery later had his turn on the treadmill as he happily walked on it while it moved very slowly in the video.

Reactions to Asantewaa's exercise video

The part of the video where Asantewaa's son took over the treadmill and began to exercise warmed the hearts of many social media users.

Others also admired the fact that the celebrated TikToker was living a healthy lifestyle while pregnant with her second child.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to the lovely video of Asantewaa setting up a treadmill and exercising with her son are below:

Shinetel Explores said:

"😂😂😂the baby is teaching us oo. Ghanafo), are we here😂😂?"

Amina Yakubu🩶🇬🇭 said:

"Eii Mystery 😂😂😂."

SweetToras said:

"Mystery is already an influencer oooo aaawwww so cute 😍😍😍"

Nana Akua said:

"The way he is laughing 🤣🤣🥰🥰🥰."

Nana Adjoa Adubea said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 mystery doing mysterious things."

Beauty Goddess said:

"Your son part makes me laugh 😂😂😂😂."

@c_cindy!🤭💕 said:

"Mystery is a big boy now oo😹🥳"

Akua Restoreline said:

"If my baby uses the treadmill like 3 times, he won’t be obolo again oo😂."

Asantewaa's birthday pictures featuring her son, Mystery. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa unveils her son’s face on her 31st birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that popular TikToker Asantewaa delighted fans as she unveiled her son’s face for the very first time in a series of beautiful birthday photos shared on June 1, 2025, to mark her 31st birthday.

Dressed in a statement pink fur coat paired with thigh-high black boots, flawless makeup, and sleek cornrows, Asantewaa struck a radiant pose alongside her adorable little boy.

The heartwarming photos quickly captured attention online, with fans flooding the comments to celebrate her birthday and gush over her son’s charming looks.

