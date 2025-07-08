Angel Asiamah and his members held a prayer session for Agradaa in the church on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The embattled televangelist's husband also sent a message to his wife as he reiterated God's alleged plan for her

Angel Asiamah's prayer session for Agradaa triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Embattled Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or Evangelist Mama Pat's husband, Angel Asiamah, has continued to lead his wife's church in her absence.

The evangelist's husband held a service at the Heaven Way International Ministries with his congregation on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Angel Asiamah and some church members, dressed in all-white outfits, held an intense prayer session inside the church for Agradaa as she served her 15-year jail term.

Agradaa's husband also called on God to provide his wife with the strength, courage, and all she needs to face the difficult hurdles confronting her as she serves her prison sentence.

He acknowledged that he and the church members could not physically change his wife's current fate but could only gather in church and pray for God's intervention.

Angel Asiamah claimed that despite Agradaa's ongoing legal woes, God had planned to give her a second chance.

His remarks come days after he sent a motivational message to his wife as she began her prison sentence during church service on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Agradaa sentenced to 15-year jail term

Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in jail with hard labour by a Circuit Court in Accra on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The controversial televangelist was found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

She was convicted of defrauding multiple victims via a 2022 televised broadcast, during which she claimed to possess spiritual powers to double people's money for them.

Agradaa's fraudulent promises led to several victims handing over large sums of money to her, hoping to receive massive financial returns, which they never received in return.

The videos of Angel Asiamah praying for his wife, Agradaa, with church members:

Angel Asiamah's prayer session stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Felix Asare Addo commented:

"Eeeeiiii. 🤔 Are we all serving the same Christ? It’s like there’s a duplicate o."

Mimi Shafiw said:

"If not this church, anka I never knew a Pastor should have a backing vocalist 🙄."

Dorcas_DD wrote:

"She will come back daddy."

Kweku said:

"At least he didn't switch up. That's a win for him."

The Rock commented:

"Arh na akoa wei wagyimi saaa? Which Christo is he even talking about? Kwasia kwa."

Asiamah hints at jail term after wife's sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah hinted at serving a jail term after Agradaa's 15-year sentencing with hard labour for fraud-related crimes.

The televangelist's husband claimed that he might join his wife in prison as part of God's mission for them on earth.

Angel Asiamah also called on church members to maintain their faith and continue to support Agradaa as she serves her time in prison.

