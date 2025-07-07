Evangelist Mama Patricia Asiamah's husband, Angel Asiamah, has announced that he might end up in prison

The man of God made this declaration during his first sermon without his wife at Heavenway Champion International Ministry

Some social media users have reacted to Angel Asiamah's post, which has generated controversy on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In a deeply emotional sermon delivered during a church service, Angel Asiamah, the husband of the convicted evangelist Patricia “Agradaa” Asiamah, has candidly shared his concerns that he might soon join his wife in prison.

This news came after Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour on July 6, 2025, for serious crimes including defrauding followers and engaging in charlatanic advertisement.

Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, says he might end up in prison in a viral video. Photo credit: @originalagradaa.

Source: Instagram

Agradaa's husband hints at legal trouble

Angel Asiamah, who served as a junior pastor in their ministry, likened his wife's current tribulations to the challenges faced by historical biblical figures such as the apostles, who were often sent on missions that took them far from their places of comfort and security.

In his sermon, he stated,

"As I stand before you today, something may come up and I may end up joining my wife in prison. It’s all part of God’s mission, and I have come to accept that.”

With his voice quivering with emotion, he expressed unwavering solidarity with Agradaa, encouraging the congregation to maintain their faith during this turbulent time.

He urged them to view these hardships as a divine test of their perseverance and commitment to their beliefs.

He concluded his address by leading the congregation in a fervent prayer, invoking strength and resilience for himself and his wife during their trials.

The YouTube video is below:

Agradaa sentenced to 15 years in prison

Preacher Agradaa's conviction stemmed from incidents that transpired back in 2022, highlighted by a viral video that circulated widely on social media.

The video depicted her at an all-night church service in Weija, where she made grandiose claims about her spiritual powers, notably asserting that she could double the financial contributions of her followers.

This deceptive promise drew in numerous congregants, many of whom were lured into a belief that their monetary sacrifices would yield miraculous returns.

Unfortunately, the outcome was devastating, leading many to fall victim to her fraudulent scheme.

Following her conviction on July 3, 2025, by the Accra Circuit Court under the presiding judge Justice Evelyn Amoah, she received a harsh sentence as the court sought to send a message that such deceptive practices would not be tolerated in society.

Angel Asiamah's poignant sermon reflects the couple's shared path of faith, even in the face of potential adversity.

The X post is below:

Agradaa to reappear in court

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly called Agradaa, was recently imprisoned and has been told to appear in court for a judgment on another legal issue.

In an ongoing case filed by fellow preacher Reverend Appiah, better known as Appiah Biblical, a judge ordered the founder of Heaven Way International Ministries to be taken from Nsawam Prison to appear for a final verdict on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The latest injunction was announced by the televangelist's attorney in a media interview after his court appearance.

The Instagram video is below:

Angel Asiamah weeps in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, who couldn't contain his emotions during the first church service with his wife is in prison.

Angle Asiamah, who is frequently seen and heard supporting his troubled wife, mounted the stage to preach the word of God in her place.

Agradaa's church members joined their new leader to celebrate her memory in a heartwarming video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh