Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah couldn't hold back his emotions during the first church service with her boss in prison

Asiamah who is often seen and heard backing his embattled wife took the the stage today in her absence

It was an emotional moment when Agradaa's church members joined their new leader to honour her legacy

Drspite Agradaa's woes after she was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour, her church members contnue to hold her in high regard.

Agradaa in Jail: Angel Asiamah Weeps, Leads Church to Observe One-Minute Silence For His Wife

The controversial televangelist who is the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Church was convicted of fraud after her last court appearance on July 3 has already began her prison term.

During the church's first service in Agradaa's absence, her husband formerly her junior pastor, Angel Asiamah took charge.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asiamah was seen tearfully adressing his members.

Asiamah with whom Agradaa has one child, preached about Agradaa's woes and urged church members not to be unsettled by their founder's issues.

After a sorrowful minstration from the church choir, Agradaa led the members to observe a one-minute silence in her honour.

Agradaa's husband speaks after her sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah, Agradaa's husband, spoke about his plans after his wife, Agradaa, was sentenced.

The televangelist's husband noted that he would remain loyal and supportive of his wife despite her imprisonment.

Angel also described Agradaa's sentence as harsh and confirmed that he would take over the church in her absence.

