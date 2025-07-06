The founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, was handed a 15-year sentence with hard labour

Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, has taken the leading role in the church to ensure that the ministry does not collapse in his wife's absence

He preached the sermon and encouraged his congregants to be steadfast and see Agradaa's conviction as an act of God

Angel Asiamah, the husband of convicted Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, took over the pulpit of the church founded by his wife after she was jailed.

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly called Agradaa, is the founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry. She was sentenced on Thursday, July 3, 2025, by an Accra Circuit court. She was handed a 15-year sentence with hard labour.

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, which was the first worship day with her in jail, her husband, Angel Asiamah, led the service.

In his sermon, Angel Asiamah said the congregants should accept that the jailing of their matriarch is part of the Christian mission.

“Considering all the persecutions Christ and his disciples faced, if our matriarch has been jailed let us see it as part of the mission. The good thing is that she would not stay there forever.”

“If God sends you to preach his word in Nsawam, will you use a phone? You have to go there,” he added.

He used the story of Jonah in the Bible, who was swallowed by a big fish so he could go to the place God had directed him to.

Angel Asiamah added that the number of years she has been jailed does not matter since God can overturn it.

“It is in human eyes that she has been jailed for 15 years, but in God’s sight, that is not it. God says a thousand years is like a day for him. How much more 15 years? It will be a few seconds to God.”

The congregants cheered as Angel Asiamah preached.

Ghanaians comment on Angel Asiamah’s sermon

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@senior_tutu said:

“Yeah, it is. Paul and Sillas were arrested. Jesus was also prosecuted. Agradaa is not the first Christian to be prosecuted. It's a sign she is real”😂😂. Them for arrest this man as well!”

@MrCute_gh wrote:

“This guy di333 what mission? His mission or God’s mission? Because the Bible says evil doers will ultimately face consequences for their actions, whether through God's judgment or the natural outcomes of their choices and might experience worldly success for a short time.”

@KDHGoldbars___ said:

“Bɔ wonsɛm ma Nyansa no. Kaaash! Work it!”

@Airtimestudioss wrote:

“People still dey go the church eiii we’re our problem 😂😂.”

@Bra_Baffour said:

“Herrhh If Agradaa hear this thing paaaa aaa, she go bore ooo. You dey use am as Jonah 😂😂😂😆😆. She’s expecting you to say we are speaking to our lawyers to try as much as they can to appeal and reduce her sentence. Meanwhile, you dey use am as Jonah 😂😂.”

@Ghnathaniel wrote:

“He should continue like this, soon he will join her in country 11.”

@roylenon7 wrote:

“Dem for arrest the church members 😂😂😂😂.”

@The__Last__Poet said:

“I thought he'll ask them to pray for her release like Peter in the book of Acts. Seems he's OK with her arrest.”

@NiiKpakpa74313 wrote:

“The church should have been banned because it was the conduit for the crime.”

Angel Asiamah sends message to Agradaa

YEN.com.gh reported that https://yen.com.gh/entertainment/celebrities/286515-nana-agradaa-jailed-15-years-fraud-charlatanic-advertisements/ shared a video on TikTok containing a message for his jailed wife, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah.

He encouraged his wife to be strong and attached a video of the two of them happily chatting.

Social media users who saw the video shared their thoughts in the comment section.

