Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa shared a heartwarming video of herself smiling with a nurse at a US hospital, a day after accusing another nurse of mistreating her

In the new video, Asantewaa is seen being wheeled by a friendly nurse as they both beam at her camera, signalling that she has moved on from her previous alleged distressing experience

Social media users flooded her comments section with messages of love and prayers, celebrating her resilience and the safe delivery of her newborn

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has shared a video of a good experience she had with a nurse at the US hospital where she delivered, a day after calling out a separate nurse for allegedly mistreating her.

Asantewaa announced on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, that she had given birth to her second child in the United States.

She cryptically shared the good news in a series of videos, with her first video showing her and her brother, Kay Verli, at the maternity ward before her delivery.

She later shared a second video showing her dancing, singing, and celebrating in the hospital washroom with a noticeably smaller belly, indicating that her delivery was successful.

After giving birth, an agitated Asantewaa shared a video crying as she narrated ostensibly being mistreated by a nurse, whom she accused of being racist.

Asantewaa said she was having difficulty moving herself from her bed when she rang for help from a nurse.

She claimed that when the nurse arrived, she refused to move close to her and instead gave her instructions to carry out movements she was incapable of making.

Asantewaa accused the nurse of standing unconcerned while she suffered. She alleged that during this period, the nurse applied copious amounts of sanitiser to her hands, as if to cleanse herself from being in her presence.

The TikTok star broke down in tears as she narrated her ordeal and said she had never experienced something like that.

Her TikTok video narrating her ordeal is below.

Asantewaa smiles with nurse after mistreatment

Following her ordeal, Asantewaa has indicated that things have gotten much better with a new video showing her vibing with some nurses.

The video shows the TikTok star being wheeled in the hospital by an American nurse as she recorded their encounter.

As they both looked into Asantewaa’s camera, they shared a smile.

Asantewaa described the video as one of her favourite videos, indicating her troubling ordeal with a nurse is now a thing of the past.

The TikTok video of Asantewaa and her friendly nurse is below.

Asantewaa’s video with a nurse stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Asantewaa smiling with an American nurse.

efiapinky3 said:

"Congratulations 🎆, sis. Welcome, baby Nhyira 🥰🥰🥰."

Lee♥️💞 wrote:

"What God cannot do does not exist. 🙏🏽🙌🏾. Congratulations, sis. 🙏🏽🎉🎉."

Hajia Wushama❤️ commented:

"I just love you so much, see how you are very close to your brother. May Allah protect you guys ❤️."

myGod said:

"You are a winner; may his name be praised."

Asantewaa unveils son’s face

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa showed her son Mystery’s face publicly for the first time.

To mark her birthday on June 1, 2025, the TikTok creator shared adorable photos of herself looking excited.

The photos also contained a first look at her son’s face, delighting her fans, who gushed about how handsome he looked.

