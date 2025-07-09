Asantewaa joyfully celebrated her safe delivery in the US, sharing emotional dance videos to gospel songs like "My Meditations" and "God Will Work It Out"

The proud mother of two welcomed her second child, Nhyira, marking a powerful chapter in her journey after battling racism and public rumours of infertility

Fans applauded her public testimony of faith, as her heartfelt worship videos reflected gratitude, resilience, and a triumphant silence to past critics

Popular Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Martina Dwamena, best known as Asantewaa, is radiating joy and gratitude as she marks a new chapter in her life—the safe delivery of her second child in the United States.

In a heartwarming display of thanksgiving, the actress and content creator shared a video on her TikTok page where she danced joyfully while singing along to "My Meditations," a gospel hit by Diana Antwi Hamilton.

She was dressed comfortably in the hospital wear and visibly glowing. She radiated the energy of a mother overwhelmed by divine goodness.

The video, which has since drawn thousands of views, captured not just her dance moves but also a deeply emotional celebration of faith and resilience.

With lyrics that reflect inner peace and trust in God, the choice of song painted a picture of someone who has walked a difficult path and emerged victorious.

Watch the video below

Asantewaa celebrates delivery with worship song

In a separate clip posted on her TikTok account, Asantewaa again lifted her voice in worship, this time to “God Will Work It Out,” a moving gospel track by Maverick City Music and Naomi Raine. Her voice, though soft, was full of conviction. It was a testimony in itself.

For many fans, these videos were more than just celebrations. They were deeply symbolic.

Asantewaa, who had once broken down in tears while addressing public speculation about her fertility, has now silenced her critics in the most powerful way — with the gift of life and a powerful testimony.

The baby girl named Nhyira, joins Asantewaa's first child, Mystery, in what many are calling a beautiful story of divine restoration.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians celebrate with Asantewaa for safe delivery

Social media users and well-wishers have flooded her comment sections with congratulatory messages, with many praising her unwavering faith in the face of past judgments. Some of the comments are below.

Nhanha Yhaa commented:

"Dear Lord, pls as you are doing for others, pls remember my sis too 😭😭😭 Just one baby will be okay for us."

MZ LUNA said:

"Congratulations 🎈🍾, mother of 2, u have proven them wrong plus bonus."

Nana.adwoa350 wrote:

"Congratulations, sis. You are so brave."

Black beauty wrote:

"I don't know, I really like u❤️❤️Be blessed."

Alice Perry commented:

"I'm happy for you, godmother."

Asantewaa recounts harsh treatment after delivery

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that popular Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa welcomed her second child in the United States on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

She shared joyful moments from the hospital, including videos with her brother, Kay Verli.

However, in a follow-up video posted to her TikTok, Asantewaa broke down in tears as she recounted a traumatic experience with a nurse she accused of racism.

