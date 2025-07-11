Liha Miller and her new husband, Ikem Casey, are expecting a new bundle of joy after becoming newlyweds

In lovely photos on TikTok, Patapaa's ex-wife flaunted her growing baby bump as she and her husband celebrated

Fans flocked to Liha Miller's social media post to congratulate her and her husband on their pregnancy

Popular Ghanaian musician Patapaa's ex-wife, Liha Miller, has announced that she and her new Nigerian husband, Ikem Casey, are expecting a child shortly after they got married.

The German-Turkish content creator made the big announcement on her official TikTok page on Friday, July 11, 2025. She shared photos of herself and her new husband celebrating the good news in their plush residence.

Liha Miller also flaunted her growing baby bump. The newlyweds beamed with excitement as they displayed the ultrasound photos of their incoming bundle of joy and the pregnancy test kit.

The content creator accompanied the pregnancy announcement photos with a short emotional caption.

She wrote:

"Our Family is growing by two feet @Casey."

Liha Miller marries her Nigerian partner

Liha's pregnancy announcement came hours after she shared that she and her partner had tied the knot after a few years of dating. Her wedding came weeks after she became a divorcee after her first marriage to One Corner hitmaker Patapaa Amisty officially ended.

The content creator shared photos of herself and her new husband from their court wedding. From the photos, the newlywed couple looked excited as they celebrated their union inside the courtroom and on the beach.

In the caption of her social media post, Patapaa's ex-wife expressed her excitement at getting married to her fiancé and pledged to remain by his side until their demise.

Liha Miller's marriage and divorce from Patapaa

Liha Miller and her ex-husband Patapaa made the headlines after they got married in a beautiful traditional ceremony in the musician's hometown, Agona Swedru, in the Central Region of Ghana in 2021.

The couple had been in a publicised romantic relationship for a few years before deciding to walk down the aisle. However, their union was short-lived, as Liha filed for divorce from her husband in 2022, a year after they got married.

Liha Miller eventually departed Ghana for her residence in Germany shortly after she and Patapaa announced their separation.

In 2024, she announced that she had started a romantic relationship with her fiancé after she shared photos of them getting cosy on social media while still legally married to her ex-husband.

In an interview with blogger and road manager for music duo Keche, Bessa GH, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, Liha Miller shared that her first marriage had officially ended after a Ghanaian court had granted her and Patapaa's request for a divorce.

Liha Miller's pregnancy announcement social media post is below:

Fans congratulate Liha Miller on her pregnancy

Many fans flooded the comment section of Liha Miller's social media post with congratulatory messages for her and her new husband, Ikem Casey, on their pregnancy. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Creamy_Blossom wrote:

"Wow, congratulations Liha🥰🥰🥰🎉."

Nkubi and Family commented:

"Congratulations Guys ❤️❤️❤️."

Amandomiseh said:

"Pains went to Ghana, in fact to Patapaa."

Asantewaa gives birth to second child abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa gave birth to her second child abroad on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The popular TikToker shared videos of herself celebrating her childbirth with her brother, Kay Verli, inside the hospital.

Many fans trooped to social media to congratulate Asantewaa on the delivery of her second child.

