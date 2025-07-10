The late 20-year-old TikToker Cindy Brobbey was laid to rest in a funeral service on Thursday, July 10, 2025

A sad moment involving her mother at the funeral service evoked sadness from many mourners and netizens

Cindy Brobbey passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2025, after a parked truck went loose and crashed into her workplace

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The funeral service for the late 20-year-old TikToker Cindy Brobbey, popularly known as Afia Darkowaa, the victim of an accident at Bremang UGC in Kumasi, was held on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Late 20-year-old TikToker Cindy Brobbey’s mother bids farewell to her daughter at her funeral. Photo source: @akosuahipcy4, @efyadarkowaa04

Source: TikTok

A video shared by one of the late social media personality's friends on TikTok showed some sad scenes from the funeral, which was attended by many people, including her family and residents in her community.

In the video, Cindy Brobbey's mother was overwhelmed with emotions as she bid farewell to her daughter as her coffin was being transported from the funeral grounds to the cemetery for her burial.

The late TikToker's mother was inconsolable as she rushed towards her late daughter's coffin despite being held by mourners.

She later stood behind the ambulance and sent a farewell message to her daughter in what was an emotionally charged moment, which saddened other mourners who observed her on the streets.

The late TikToker Cindy Brobbey passed away in an unfortunate truck accident at UGC Bremang on June 28, 2025. Photo source: @efyadarkowaa04

Source: TikTok

The video from Cindy Brobbey's funeral service evoked sadness from many Ghanaians on TikTok, who shared emotional messages and grieved over her demise.

What happened to Cindy Brobbey?

20-year-old Cindy Brobbey, or Afia Darkowaa, lost her life after a truck crashed into a shop and restaurant at Bremang UGC in Kumasi on Saturday, June 28, 2025. A video showing the aftermath of the fatal accident went viral on social media.

Eyewitness accounts stated that the deceased, an apprentice at a beauty salon, was off duty but had been called in by her supervisor to take charge of the shop when she met her unfortunate demise.

The driver, who was heading to Bremang from Bosuom, Pankrono, had reportedly parked his truck by the roadside to use the nearest washroom before continuing his journey.

However, he failed to release the handbrake, leading to the car rolling freely with the engine still running and crashing into her supervisor's container shop while she was inside.

The video of Cindy Brobbey's mother weeping at her daughter's funeral is below:

Ghanaians mourn Cindy Brobbey's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abigasty commented:

"Mek)y3 adwuma ap3 bibiri aba fie oo😭💔💔 May God protect us when we leave home to work and bring us home safely too.🙏🙏🙏."

YhAa’s closet said:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace ✌🏻. May Almighty God console her mom, family, and loved ones. May we never die a premature death in Jesus' name 🙏🏻."

Ansela commented:

"May your soul rest in peace, my favourite school sister. 😭😭😭😭 I will never forget you🥺💞😭😭."

Adwoarh Afriyie wrote:

"May we not die young when searching for a better future 🙏😭."

Ernest Kumi's brother weeps after his demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi's brother wept after his demise on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The young man was inconsolable as he spoke about his brother's final moments during a media interview in front of their residence.

The footage evoked sadness from Ghanaians, who offered their condolences to the late Ernest Kumi's family on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh