A Sunyani Central Prison officer flaunted the outdoor gym of the facility and how the inmates were having a great time exercising

In the video, the prison officer showed that she could lift weights, and that moment happened amid cheers from the other inmates

The video melted the hearts of many people who thronged to the comment section to talk about their admiration for her

A Sunyani Central Prison officer has warmed hearts when she shared hearty moments with inmates of the facility exercising in the gym.

Gym life inside the Sunyani Central Prison

In the lovely video, the officer showed the gym located outdoors where the inmates exercise their limbs.

Most of the gym equipment was rusty, and there were some pieces that looked like they had been built by the prisoners.

The officer, upon storming the gym, encouraged the inmates and cheered them as they exercised in the facility's outdoor gym.

"This is the operation team after work," she said in the video.

The gentleman recording the video told the prison officer that there was word going round that she was not fit to carry a dumbbell.

The statement did not sit well with the prison officer, who then went round asking inmates whether they believed she could not lift a dumbbell. This turned into a debate as to whether she could lift the dumbbell or not.

Amid cheers, one inmate handed the Ghanaian prison officer a dumbbell, and after completing some reps, she dropped it on the floor and received a much louder cheer.

Reactions to the video

Many people hailed the prison officer for creating a warm environment for the inmates to be themselves and to have fun while doing time.

Ghanaians also noted that they admired the prison officer and loved the fact that she was spreading positive things about correctional facilities in the country.

The reactions of social media users to the trending video of inmates exercising in the gym are below:

ceeaziza said:

"She sounds like a gee, I love it 😂."

nobleaxis said:

"The two that she did, she won't be able to lift her hand tomorrow 😂."

iamsolo__ said:

"When you work with people like this, the workplace is always a vibe 😂😂."

1realnarols said:

"Area maama lifestyle dey the body inside 😂😂😂."

brah_kwabena_322 said:

"Adey feel this woman rough, she’s fun to be with lol the walking alone be 10k 😂."

angel_gideon_mann said:

"Please promote this lady for me, she’s such a sensational person and she’s bringing a lot of goodwill to the Prison Service. She’s doing a lot of good PR for the Service! I like her🤣🤣🤣🤣🙏🙏🙏."

Prison officer showcases inmate-led agric project

YEN.com.gh reported that an officer from Sunyani Central Prison gave Ghanaians a tour of the expansive agricultural initiatives led by inmates at the facility. She highlighted thriving corn fields, fish ponds, and other crop plots as proof of the inmates' hands-on productivity.

During the walkthrough, she mentioned that ASP Akoto was the officer spearheading these transformations, working closely with inmates to cultivate food.

Online, many Ghanaians applauded the initiative, expressing hope that such activities would directly improve the quality and quantity of meals provided to inmates.

