Pastor Elvis Agyemang has unveiled how a female church worker falsely claimed he was with her, while he was home with his wife

The couple involved the CID to trace the sender, eventually uncovering the woman’s identity, and found out it was a church worker

Pastor Elvis said he was protected from the trap because he never responded to her earlier anonymous texts

Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the lead pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries and convener of the popular Alpha Hour midnight prayer sessions, has opened up about an attempt to tarnish his reputation by a female church worker.

Speaking during one of the Alpha Hour prayer meetings, Pastor Elvis shared a deeply personal experience, recounting how the woman attempted to set him up with a false claim.

According to him, the incident occurred shortly after he had spent time in prayer with his team of intercessors. Upon returning home, he was relaxing and writing a book with his wife, Lady Mercy, when things took a strange turn.

Out of the blue, his wife received a message from an unknown number. The text claimed that Pastor Elvis was with the sender at that very moment, although he was sitting right next to Lady Mercy at home.

The couple, though initially startled, found the accusation laughable and decided to investigate the matter further.

Driven by curiosity and a desire for clarity, they sought assistance from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to trace the sender.

Eventually, the investigation revealed the identity of the person behind the anonymous messages, a female church worker who had contacted Pastor Elvis multiple times in the past.

Pastor Elvis admitted that he had ignored her previous messages because he didn’t recognise the number and had no reason to respond.

He now believes that ignoring those messages ultimately saved him from falling into what he described as a “trap.”

While he chose not to disclose the woman’s identity, Pastor Elvis emphasised the importance of vigilance, especially for those in spiritual leadership.

Netizens divided over Pastor Elvis's encounter with church worker

Pastor Elvis's experience with the lady has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some netizens hailed him for the move, others criticised the lady.

adwoapapabi43

Lady Mercy has really got a Husband 🥰I pray for such

6d ago

99

JEWEL 💎💘

Senior settings 🤣🤣

7-2

162

Mey3guy

settings

7-2

4

Felix

Imagine if he was not home. What would have been the wife’s reaction? This is not a joke o. It would have been a different story

7-2

527

kwame nyarko abronomaa

am sure he was sent by Kelvin Taylor

1w ago

75

Nana K

I strongly believe these are some of the few challenges He's just sharing with us....there are a lot He keeps to himself and pray over them....this is the real Man of God. Gye Nyame 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Ayaaaaaaaaaaa🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

1w ago

47

babani661

This story de3 Oso 😁😁😁

1w ago

1

Lawrence

you can try this thing on other pastors but not pastor Elvis😂😂😂

7-2

687

EGYIR RHODALINE

but where is the lady that used to hold the microphone when people are sharing their testimonials

Source: YEN.com.gh