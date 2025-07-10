Elvis Agyemang: Alpha Hour Pastor Recounts How Female Church Worker Tried to Set Him Up in Video
- Pastor Elvis Agyemang has unveiled how a female church worker falsely claimed he was with her, while he was home with his wife
- The couple involved the CID to trace the sender, eventually uncovering the woman’s identity, and found out it was a church worker
- Pastor Elvis said he was protected from the trap because he never responded to her earlier anonymous texts
Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the lead pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries and convener of the popular Alpha Hour midnight prayer sessions, has opened up about an attempt to tarnish his reputation by a female church worker.
Speaking during one of the Alpha Hour prayer meetings, Pastor Elvis shared a deeply personal experience, recounting how the woman attempted to set him up with a false claim.
According to him, the incident occurred shortly after he had spent time in prayer with his team of intercessors. Upon returning home, he was relaxing and writing a book with his wife, Lady Mercy, when things took a strange turn.
Out of the blue, his wife received a message from an unknown number. The text claimed that Pastor Elvis was with the sender at that very moment, although he was sitting right next to Lady Mercy at home.
The couple, though initially startled, found the accusation laughable and decided to investigate the matter further.
Driven by curiosity and a desire for clarity, they sought assistance from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to trace the sender.
Eventually, the investigation revealed the identity of the person behind the anonymous messages, a female church worker who had contacted Pastor Elvis multiple times in the past.
Pastor Elvis admitted that he had ignored her previous messages because he didn’t recognise the number and had no reason to respond.
He now believes that ignoring those messages ultimately saved him from falling into what he described as a “trap.”
While he chose not to disclose the woman’s identity, Pastor Elvis emphasised the importance of vigilance, especially for those in spiritual leadership.
Watch the video of Pastor Elvis Agyemang sharing how a church worker tried to set him up below:
Netizens divided over Pastor Elvis's encounter with church worker
Pastor Elvis's experience with the lady has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some netizens hailed him for the move, others criticised the lady.
