A female Nsawam Prison officer known as Paloma has responded to the plight of Ghanaians who are curious to see controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa in a prison uniform.

Reactions to Paloma's video about Agradaa

KABIRU S.M 🤘🔥🔐 said:

It is true. Madam, we went to see 🤣🤣🤣🤣

user2319692356015 Little becky said:

It's very important to us🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Youngest billionaires wife 🥰 said:

Pls tell as the truth is agrada there tell as the truth if you go church

Khingjames0544 said:

Yes ooo, we want to see her. If not, you are not going to rest until you show her to us because she is our mummy, even though she is serving her punishment.

Colbert said:

To make sure she is in prison i beg 😂😂😂

Akanmae Benjamin said:

"We want to make sure that she is in the prison."

Nsawam Prison Officer speaks about Agradaa

YEN.com.gh reported that following widespread speculation about the status of Nana Agradaa’s 15-year sentence, a Nsawam Prison officer has taken to social media to clear the air.

Known on TikTok as Paloma, the officer addressed questions about the controversial televangelist’s whereabouts in a trending video.

The video sparked lively conversations online, with many viewers reacting to Paloma’s statements and sharing their own thoughts on how Agradaa might be adjusting to prison life.

