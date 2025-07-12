A Sunyani Central Prison officer showed the corn, fish, and crops grown by inmates in the agricultural projects embarked on by inmates at the facility

Showing the corn fields and fish ponds, among other things, she noted that the ASP Akoto was the officer spearheading the project

Many Ghanaians applauded the inmates and hoped that they were being served proper meals

A prison officer at Sunyani Central Prison has shown impressive developments in the facility’s agricultural initiatives, offering a glimpse into the transformative projects being carried out within the compound.

A prison officer shows the work of inmates

In a video trending on social media, the prison officer visited the agricultural farms the inmates have been working on during their time at the facility.

One lady, who looked like the prison officer of the facility, spotted an inmate in a tower at the farm and wondered what he was doing there. He responded, saying he was working.

The female prison officer noted that the inmates work hard and applauded the young man for dedicating 24 hours of his time to the farm project.

"Look at the well-grown corn field. It is inmates who grew these," she said with a proud tone.

The prison officer gave credit to ASP Akoto and his team for embarking on this project with the inmates at the Sunyani Central Prison.

Speaking about the prison facility, the female prison officer noted that the facility was heavily involved in agriculture.

In the video, she applauded Mr Akoto and his team for the impressive work they had done, while showcasing the two large ponds being used for fish farming.

"We believe in agric. When it comes to vocational skills, we are good. If you go to any other prison establishment, they do more than that ," she said.

Reactions to the prison video

Many people admired the fact that the female prison officer gave credit to Mr Akoto for the incredible agriculture projects at the facility.

Others also raised concerns about the poor food quality served to prisoners across the country and whether that was a similar situation at the Sunyani Central Prison.

The reactions of Ghanaians to the video from the prison facility are below:

minded_gh said:

"I admire how she’s crediting Mr. Akoto and his team for a good job 🙌❤️❤️"

jtrendz_millinery_crafts said:

"So do the inmates enjoy the fruits of their labour?hmmm"

scorpion5366 said:

"She work hard regardless her political affiliation :: We still have good people in the service"

nanaaakonadu said:

"Masa Akoto well done 👏"

majraf17 said:

"Chale, those shoes are polished..wow"

_myvoguelife said:

"After all you no dey shame you still feed the prisoners 1.80p a day. Shame"

