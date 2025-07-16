A-lister American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has posted her beautiful vacation photos on Instagram

The 68-year-old looked stylish in elegant in stylish ensembles and hairstyles during her vacation

Some social media users have commented on Sheryl Lee Ralph's lavish vacation videos trending online

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has fully immersed herself in Ghanaian culture during her frequent visits to this beautiful West African nation.

The star of "Abbott Elementary" has been sharing a delightful series of videos from her summer vacation in Ghana on Instagram, showcasing her adventures and deep appreciation for the local lifestyle.

Sheryl Lee Ralph buys coconut water by the roadside during her fun trip to Ghana. Photo credit: @sherylleeralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph spends her vacation in Ghana

In one video, Sheryl Lee Ralph donned a stylish, colourful maxi dress adorned with traditional Ghanaian patterns, complemented by a wide-brimmed hat that exuded both elegance and comfort.

She posed gracefully while flaunting a handwoven basket that added a unique touch to her ensemble as she sat on a vibrantly hand-painted staircase.

Her makeup was kept subtle, emphasising her natural beauty with perfectly defined eyebrows, and she accessorised her look with a stunning silver necklace featuring a round-shaped diamond pendant, paired beautifully with matching earrings that caught the sunlight.

In another scene, Sheryl captivated her audience as she wore a simple yet chic white tank top paired with flowing black palazzo pants while joyously dancing to one of Daddy Lumba's popular hit songs at a local funeral.

This moment was not just a celebration of music; it illustrated her deep engagement with Ghanaian traditions and community gatherings.

Sheryl Lee Ralph poses at Independence Square

Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a historic photo with a friend at the iconic Black Star Square, both rocking matching outfits that symbolised their bond and shared experience amidst the rich history of the location.

Additionally, Sheryl shared an endearing moment captured in a rare photo of a dedicated roadside coconut seller, who was busy selecting the finest coconuts, ensuring they were filled with refreshing water and soft fruit.

This private glimpse into local life highlights the vibrant culture and hardworking spirit that Sheryl appreciates during her visits.

The Instagram videos are below:

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends Richard Quaye's party

Sheryl Lee Ralph was recently recognised as one of the best-dressed international stars at the lavish birthday celebration of Bills Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

This star-studded event took place on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Independence Square, where Sheryl captured everyone’s attention in a breathtaking red gown.

Hollywood Star Sheryl Lee Ralph chills at Bills Credit Founder Richard Armah Quaye's party. Photo credit: @menscook.

The glittering one-shoulder design accentuated her curves and featured delicate petal appliqués, making her a standout on the red carpet.

Her striking hairstyle, a flawless 360 frontal lace design, was elegantly styled to draw focus to her deep-plunge neckline, showcasing her confidence and flair for fashion.

Sheryl completed her ensemble with exquisite stud earrings, a custom-designed necklace, and a dazzling diamond bracelet, all of which harmonised beautifully with her glamorous red gown, solidifying her status as a fashion icon at the event.

The Instagram video is below:

Sheryl Lee Ralph rocks an African print dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about an American actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph, who looked effortlessly stylish appearance for an event in Ghana.

The Emmy winner had breakfast with a few female actors and media figures to discuss trending issues in the entertainment industry.

Salma Mumin, Nadia Buari, Zynnell Zuh, and other Ghanaian fashion celebrities attended the occasion wearing exquisite outfits.

