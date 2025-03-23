American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph looked flawless in a red corseted gown at Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party

Sheryl Lee Ralph wore the perfect outfit to the star-studded party that has become the talk of the town

Some social media users have commented on Sheryl Lee Ralph's gorgeous outfit and hairstyle at the event

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has been named as one of the best-dressed international stars at Bills Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party in Ghana.

The 68-year-old singer was the focus of attention at the star-studded event which was held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Independence Square.

Hollywood Star Sheryl Lee Ralph chills at Bills Credit Founder Richard Armah Quaye's party. Photo credit: @menscook.

Sheryl Lee Ralph looked exquisite in a red one-hand glittering gown that accentuated her curves as she showed off her dance moves on the red carpet.

The style icon wore a 360 frontal lace hairstyle that she styled perfectly at her back to place more attention on her deep-plunge neckline dress designed with petal applique.

She accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings, a custom-made necklace and a glittering diamond bracelet that matched perfectly with her red gown.

Sheryl Lee Ralph spotted at Bills Credit CEO's party

Some social media users have commented on Sheryl Lee Ralph's outfit she wore to Richard Nii Armah's birthday party. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kukua_dasiy

"This is giving dinner vibes not those wearing bubu."

ivy_nimoh

"I don't think she's Jamaican oh... she's definitely black American...a very famous one too."

nanamadeinchinagh

"Chale change the caption and write something nice, this is top-notch content with a Hollywood actress."

yinpasiyaa

"That’s Sheryl Lee Ralph. She’s American."

akuaafriyie1

"She looks gorgeous."

mildred_unscripted

"I was about to say why does she look like she is in Ghana 😂😂😂."

lil_sexii_ladii

"@thesherylleeralph you look stunning!! But @menscookgh she is Black American with Jamaican mother who was a fashion designer. Sheryl also lost a good friend today, may his soul rest in peace to George Foreman."

thesilkgardener

"No, she’s too beautiful. Grace personified ❤️."

stephaniee_yon

"Best dressed😍😍😍."

The video of Sheryl Lee Ralph dancing on the red carpet is below:

Sheryl Lee Ralph chills with top stars

Sheryl Lee Ralph was spotted with some Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities at the star-studded event.

The video of Sheryl Lee Ralph having fun at Bills Credit founder Richard Nii Armah's birthday party is below:

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the Forbes 30/50 Summit

Global style icon Sheryl Lee Ralph looked gorgeous in a black ensemble at the Forbes 30/50 summit.

In Abu Dhabi, the activist and "Abbott Elementary" star joined Mika Brzezinski at the 4th annual 30/50 Summit to discuss how she overcame prejudice in the entertainment industry, her best tips for boosting confidence, and other topics.

Check out the photos below:

Sherly Lee Ralph rocks a kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph who dazzled Ghanaians with her effortlessly stylish hair and appearance.

The Emmy winner hosted a brunch with a select group of female actresses and media personalities.

Zynnell Zuh, Nadia Buari, Salma Mumin, and other fashion icons from Ghana attended in gorgeous outfits.

