Nedlyn Appiah, the inaugural winner of the Miss Kasoa beauty pageant, has set off from Ghana to indulge in a luxurious vacation in Dubai, capturing the hearts of many with her radiant presence.

The beauty queen exuded sheer excitement as she arrived at Kotoka International Airport, ready to board her flight to the glitzy city known for its opulence.

Dressed in a stylish short-sleeved African print flared dress that gracefully reached her knees, Nedlyn showcased her heritage while making a fashion statement.

The beauty queen's hairstyle, adorned with beautifully crafted African braids, framed her face perfectly, while her subtle makeup enhanced her natural beauty, ensuring she looked effortlessly glamorous as she posed for photographs with her family.

She completed her chic ensemble with stylish black mules, strutting confidently as she displayed her sash, prominently inscribed with "Miss Kasoa." Her carefully chosen accessories, a pair of elegant earrings, a matching necklace, and a bracelet, added just the right touch of sophistication to her look.

As the spotlight shifted, Miss Amasaman also captured attention with her striking appearance. Dressed in a sleek black thigh-high dress complemented by vibrant multi-colored high heels, she left a lasting impression.

Her elegant earrings harmonised beautifully with her crown as she bid farewell to her friend and fellow pageant contestant.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

shine__blings stated:

"All that matters here is the grace of God upon her life that’s is speaking for her. Soar higher my dear 😍."

xorse__xorse stated:

"Miss Kasoa aleke?? God abeg oooo😂."

Gigi_Abrantie stated:

"Ɛnnyɛ asɛm ketewa... Kasoa to de whole wiase😂."

uniqbabyworld.gh stated:

"She’s beautiful 😍."

2022 GMB contestant accuses judge of height bias

Sally Odei-Amoani, affectionately known as Amoani and the third runner-up of the 2022 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), opened up about the myriad challenges she has faced in the competitive realm of Ghanaian pageantry.

A passionate advocate for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, Amoani reflected on her remarkable journey through three prestigious beauty competitions in Ghana, namely Ghana's Most Beautiful, Miss Universe, and Miss Ghana since 2014.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared her experiences as a contestant, recounting a particularly disheartening moment when a female judge bluntly criticised her for being "too short" to advance in the competition.

This comment came despite her impressive qualifications and intellect, shedding light on the often harsh realities faced by aspiring beauty queens in a highly competitive environment.

UPSA student wins Miss Ghana 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jutta Pokuah Addo, a student at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, who has won the title of Miss Ghana 2025.

2020 Miss Ghana Monique Mawulawe was the master of ceremonies for the 2025 Miss Ghana finale event.

Some social media users congratulated the beauty queen for her accomplishments and the potential she was displaying.

