Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Singathon and her husband share a unique and playful bond that resonates with their followers.

Recently, the celebrity couple delighted fans by participating in a viral TikTok video that showcased their chemistry and shared love for music.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband rocks her outfit for a video shoot. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Afua Singathon's husband wears her outfit

In the video, they were spotted joyfully jamming to the iconic Ghanaian highlife song "Poison" by Daddy Lumba, which added a nostalgic touch to their performance.

Mr. Owusu Aduonum, a prominent sports journalist, added an unexpected twist by wearing his wife's stylish leopard print top, which featured elegant three-quarter sleeves.

He paired it with fashionable designer shorts that complemented the ensemble, creating a quirky yet charming visual that grabbed viewers' attention.

The TikTok video is below:

Afua Singathon slays in a leopard print outfit

On the other hand, Afua Asantewaa was the epitome of elegance and confidence. She opted for a sleek black tank top that accentuated her figure, paired seamlessly with form-fitting leopard print trousers that echoed the playful theme set by her husband’s outfit.

Her long, flowing African braids framed her face flawlessly, showcasing her natural beauty as she opted for a no-makeup look that radiated authenticity.

Afua further enhanced her appearance with tasteful gold accessories, a beautiful necklace and matching earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering her ensemble.

The TikTok video is below:

Afua Singathon flaunts her ideal man

In a separate TikTok post, Afua Asantewaa opened up candidly about her personal life, reflecting on the qualities of the ideal partner she once envisioned marrying.

At the age of twenty-six, she chose to tie the knot with the father of her three children, and she has always been transparent about her relationship preferences and experiences.

In yet another engaging TikTok video, Afua showcased a tall, attractive young man dressed in trendy gym attire, embodying the current fitness craze.

The fitness enthusiast made quite an impression by confidently removing his shirt to reveal his well-toned physique and impressive abs, offering an inspiring visual that captures the essence of the modern workout lifestyle.

This delightful blend of personal insight and playful creativity continues to resonate with Afua's growing audience, solidifying her reputation not just as an event planner but also as a style influencer and relatable figure in the digital space.

The TikTok video is below:

Afua Singathon talks about her marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Singathon, who openly admitted that her husband was not physically attractive.

The event planner and pageant organiser shared some marriage and relationship tips in a viral post on Facebook.

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah and other social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's post.

