Black Sherif has won over Ghanaians after he brought a sign language interpreter to his concert

The 23-year-old wowed his fans at the Share a Coke with Black Sherif concert at the Ghud Park in Accra

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video that Ghanaweb posted on Facebook

Renowned Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif, better known as Black Sherif, has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians with a remarkable gesture at his recent concert.

On July 19, 2025, at the vibrant Ghud Park, the award-winning artist elevated his performance during the Share a Coke concert by inviting a sign language interpreter to join him on stage.

Black Sherif invites a sign language Interpreter to perform on stage at his concert. Photo credit: @blacksherif.

Black Sherif impresses people with disabilities

Amidst the pulsating energy of his show, Black Sherif took a moment to ensure that everyone felt included.

He brought a fan, who is believed to be an experienced sign language interpreter, to interpret his poignant hit, “Sacrifice,” for audience members with hearing difficulties.

This thoughtful initiative was met with widespread admiration, showcasing Black Sherif’s commitment to making his music accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The evening was a spectacular celebration of music, with Black Sherif delivering an electrifying set that included nearly every track from his highly anticipated album, Iron Boy.

The air buzzed with excitement as fans were treated to a vibrant show filled with rhythmic beats and lyrical prowess.

The concert also spotlighted an array of talented artists, including the captivating Jesus Christ 2 singer, Arathejay, the energetic duo AlorG X Bhadmayors, along with Jubed and Kawabanga.

The crowd was kept on their feet by the DWP Academy dancers, whose dynamic performances added to the overall exuberance of the night, creating a thrilling atmosphere that resonated with all attendees.

The event was part of Coca-Cola’s Share a Coke campaign, which aims to forge deeper connections with consumers by personalising their experience.

A unique aspect of this initiative allowed attendees to purchase Coca-Cola drinks customised with their names on the bottles, making each purchase feel special and personal.

Black Sherif visits his manager's farm

Black Sherif also took some time to visit his music producer, Samsney, at his picturesque farm in Asante Mampong, located in the lush Ashanti Region.

A video shared with YEN.com.gh captured the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker enjoying a leisurely vacation amidst the beautiful local community.

As he recorded his producer clearing some tree branches obstructing a pathway, Black Sherif’s excitement was palpable. His fascination peaked when he stumbled upon a hidden waterfall on the farm, prompting joyous exclamations as he revelled in the natural beauty.

After a gruelling day of farm work, Samsney took a refreshing dip in the serene waterfall, leaving his tools behind and immersing himself in the cool, soothing water, perfect for washing away the weariness of the day.

Black Sherif rides in Aboboya to a thick forest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Black Sherif, a Ghanaian artist, who was spotted riding a tricycle with some of his buddies in a viral video.

The singer, who vlogged his adventure in the tricycle's bucket, claimed to be on his way to a farm.

The video followed after the 23-year-old superstar's legendary performances at the UK's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

