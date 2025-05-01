Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has stated his plans to pursue a career in fashion and movies in addition to music

The Kwaku the Traveller hit-maker gave fans a unique look into his future as a versatile artist as well as a musician

Black Sherif was recently interviewed by UK-based Clash Magazine about his new album, family and his future goals

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, has expressed his ambition to broaden his career beyond music into creative domains such as fashion and film.

In a recent interview with UK-based Clash Magazine, Black Sherif offered insight into his vision for the future, aiming to establish himself as a multifaceted artist.

Black Sherif shares his plans to write music for movie soundtracks and broaden his scope as an artist. Photo credit: @blacko.

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif articulated his desire to blend music with other artistic forms, highlighting a drive that transcends traditional performances and recordings.

He aimed to create soundtracks for films and design fashion collections.

“I want to explore fashion; I’m trying to take the music to a different space. There’s so much I want to do. I want to do music for movies, music for runways; I want to do a lot of things. I want to make my own clothes, paint even - there’s so much. I’m not putting any limit to what I want to do, just keep dreaming and doing.”

Currently on a European tour promoting his latest album, Iron Boy, Black Sherif also elaborated on the album’s title and its significance.

He stated that the title pays homage to Ghanaian highlife legend Amakye Dede, who previously released a project under the same title.

Beyond the tribute, Black Sherif indicated that Iron Boy represented key themes of resilience, strength, and toughness that resonate throughout the album.

Black Sherif shares an old photo on Instagram. Photo credit: @blacko.

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif talks about working with Burna Boy

Reflecting on his rapid rise to fame, Black Sherif recounted how he secured a remix with Burna Boy while still a university student, an experience that dramatically transformed his life.

"The adjustment is still ongoing. When you deep it, it’s very crazy. I was in school with a song featuring Burna that’s taking over Africa. I want to be 30 and perform real art, great vocals, crafting that whole thing. I am still learning now."

Additionally, Black Sherif shared his aspirations for future collaborations, naming Doja Cat and Saint JHN as artists he hopes to work with.

"Those two for now. I’ve taken one off the list now, I made two songs with Obongjayar. He’s top five talents from Nigeria."

Black Sherif talks about his experience working with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy. Photo credit:@blacksherif.

Source: Facebook

Black Sherif talks about his family business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported about Ghanaian artist Black Sherif discussing his life and goals outside of music in an interview.

He told the Afro Select Show that if he hadn't pursued music, he would have ended up selling clothing or working with his dad.

Black Sherif went on to say that his father worked for a family company that sold auto parts like engines to make a decent wage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh