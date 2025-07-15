A prison officer, policeman, and fire service man were spotted dancing to the viral song, earning praise for showing a lighter side of public service

Clips of officers vibing to Medikal’s new track have gained massive traction online, drawing admiration for their confident moves and unity

Social media users praised the trending videos for promoting fun, relatability, and camaraderie among Ghana’s uniformed personnel

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A new song by Ghanaian music star Medikal has triggered a viral challenge, and it's not just fans participating.

A prison officer, a policeman, a fire service man, and others in uniform have joined the trend, drawing massive reactions online.

Uniformed officers dance to Medikal's new song, shoulder. Image source: Kwabenawae

Source: Facebook

The challenge, which involves vibing or dancing to the musician's latest song, has been gaining traction on TikTok and other platforms.

In videos that have since gone viral, uniformed officers from different security services are seen enthusiastically taking part, adding a fun twist to their otherwise serious professional image.

One standout video features a Ghanaian police officer nodding along to the beat with precision and flair.

The fire service officer’s swag and energy were equally well-received, prompting viewers to share the video widely across social media.

The videos have received positive feedback from fans of the artist and netizens, many of whom praised the officers for showing a more relatable and human side.

Some commenters noted that the challenge brings a sense of unity and light-heartedness, especially amid the usual demands of public service.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh