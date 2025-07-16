Award-winning Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, recently visited his producer Samsney's farm at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

Black Sherif Marvels As He Discovers Waterfall in His Producer Samsney’s Farm in Asante Mampong

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker was spotted on the farm with his producer and another individual as they enjoyed their vacation in the local community.

The 2023 BET Awards Best International Flow winner recorded his producer as he cut some tree branches that had blocked a pathway on his farm.

As Samsney cleared the way, Black Sherif, who was recording him from behind with his camera, was in awe and began to scream after he discovered that a waterfall was present on the farm.

Samsney later left his farming tools behind and went into the waterfall to take a shower in the middle of the afternoon.

The video of Black Sherif discovering a waterfall on his producer Samsney's farm in Asante Mampong is below:

