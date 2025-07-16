Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, in a video, was seen riding in a tricycle with a few of his friends

The musician said he was en route to visit a farm as he vlogged his experience enjoying the ride from the tricycle's bucket

The video comes after the 23-year-old superstar's iconic concert at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in the UK

Black Sherif has courted attention on social media after a video of him farming in Asante Mampong surfaced on social media.

Black Sherif Rides In Aboboya to Thick Forest After Historic London Show

The 23-year-old superstar, who recently became the first Ghanaian to sell out London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire two nights in a row, was seen balancing in the bucket of a tricycle popularly known as Aboboyaa.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Soma Obi hitmaker was seen vlogging his experience as he enjoyed the ride.

Among the passengers in the tricycle were Samsney, the producer behind some of Black Sherif's top hits, including Gold Digga.

Reports indicate that the farm visited by Black Sherif is owned by Samsney. Black Sherif appeared excited as he enjoyed his farming experience.

Reactions to Black Sherif's farming moments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Black Sherif's video at a farm in Asante Mampong.

ASTONISH 🕊️✝️ said:

Sia who told you Konongo is a village??? And Besides here’s not Konongo

☝ 𝓞𝓖𝓜 𝓢𝓾𝓼𝓹𝓮𝓬𝓽🐉 remarked:

Aboboyaa ryder wan cm camera inside so he no dey concentrate

khay_Summer🇬🇭🇹🇬 noted:

He’s real gee who show boys how not to fake the lifestyle that they haven’t been in a village before when making it🫡🫡

Lynda Mens

I like the fact that black Sheriff respect tradition as he said Nana yaba oo y3be dware to the water deity

Yeboah Benjamin

Typical son of the land ❤️. Sophisticated on the set, versatile on the mic, inspiration on the street. Simplicity and down to earth in the community. That is man Black Sherif for you!

Taumalin remarked:

Adey love Blacko seek of this oo he cause he doesn't forget the hood.

RUHIYA shared:

This is somewhere in Ashanti mampong abountem

Black Sherif nominated for BET Awards

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Black Sherif's nomination as the only Ghanaian at the 2025 BET Awards.

The artist was nominated as one of over 10 global superstars to battle it out in the Best International Act Category.

Nigeria’s Arya Starr and South Africa’s Tyla also made the BET nominees list, which was released in May 2025.

