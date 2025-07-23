Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin embarked on an evangelism campaign in an unusual manner during the middle of the day

In a video, the prominent businessman disseminated the message of God in a local marketplace

The video of Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin preaching in the market triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin, has courted attention after he embarked on an evangelistic campaign on the street.

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals CEO Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin embarks on evangelism in the market. Photo source: Samuel Amo Tobbin, @kwakulyrics56/TikTok

Source: Facebook

In a viral TikTok seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the business mogul visited a local marketplace with his cameraman in the middle of the day, where he preached the word of God in front of the women who were on the grounds to sell their items.

As he moved up and down, Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin quoted multiple verses in the bible as he explained the need for people to abandon their wayward lives and give their lives to God to prolong their stay on earth.

The businessman, who is a renowned Presiding Elder of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana, got his cameraman to record his preaching session as numerous individuals passed by him in the middle of the market.

Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin's philanthropic activities

In the past, Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin, who has publicly spoken about his Christian faith, has earned massive plaudits for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to helping the needy.

Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin gets a gold bracelet and watch as a gift on his 60th birthday. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

As a Presiding Elder of the Church of Pentecost, he has often leveraged his platform to make a positive impact on the lives of many people living in the various communities in Ghana.

The Executive Chairman of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited has also made several commitments to charitable causes.

Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin has regularly made annual donations, where he has spent over GH¢200,000 to support the less privileged in the Church of Pentecost and the community.

In 2024, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals made a hefty donation to the Ghana Prison Service as part of his 60th birthday celebration.

He also donated 6,000,000 CFA-Francs to support his church's “Togo for Christ” crusade at the CIAP-Yokoe auditorium in Adidogome, Togo.

The video of Dr Samuel Amo Tobbin preaching in the market is below:

Reactions to Samuel Tobbin preaching in market

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Your Health Your Life commented:

"This is what we are praying for: the rich coming down to preach the kingdom. God bless you."

Unbreakable lady said:

"Please, can anyone show me where exactly he preaches. I want to go there with my CV 🙏."

Armaah Ashiquaye wrote:

"Upon all his property, he is preaching the word of God. I will give myself to Christ."

Original kaakyire_7 commented:

"This man ehhh, God will continue to bless him and his generation."

Jennifer said:

"God bless you, Sir, but I don't think the market women know the person who is preaching."

Scanty criticises street preachers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Scanty criticised street preachers after a video of a confrontation between a woman and her neighbour emerged on social media.

In a video, the content creator called for people who evangelise in commercial vehicles to be banned by the government.

Scanty also recounted an unfortunate incident from his encounter with a street preacher in a commercial vehicle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh