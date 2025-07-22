Scanty SZN has criticised loud public preaching, especially on public transport, calling for strict enforcement

He expressed frustration after sharing a personal story of being judged for wearing earphones during bus sermons

Reactions on social media were mixed, with some supporting his stance and others defending public preaching

Popular content creator and media personality Redeemer Acquah, widely known as Scanty SZN, has shared his views following a trending video of a woman confronting her neighbour for loud morning preaching.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how a woman who recently relocated from the UK filed a complaint to authorities after her neighbour persistently preached loudly from his balcony at dawn.

In a video she shared, the woman was seen peeping through her window as the man passionately delivered his message, disrupting the peace of the neighbourhood.

When she finally confronted him, her concerns were dismissed, pushing her to escalate the matter to the authorities for action.

Scanty SZN weighs in on public preaching

During his show, Yawa of the Day, Scanty weighed in on the broader issue of preaching in public spaces.

The YouTuber didn’t mince words, calling for stricter enforcement of rules regarding public preaching in Ghana, especially on public transport.

“Those preaching in trotros should be sacked,” Scanty said firmly.

He referenced Ghanaian laws that regulate noise and public disturbances, pointing out that preaching loudly in shared spaces infringes on the rights of others.

Sharing a personal story, Scanty noted how he often felt judged whenever he put on earphones during bus sermons.

According to him, people would label him as 'demonic' for simply minding his own business in the face of these preachers.

He also recalled his university days, when some students would haul speakers outside just to preach at high volumes.

“Know when to preach and how to preach. I can’t go to an all-night and come back, only to hear you preaching at dawn,” he added in frustration.

The video of his comments on public preaching is below:

Reactions to Scanty's comment on public preaching

YEN.com.gh has collected some reactions below from Ghanaians who came across his video on X.

@SeethemQhojo commented:

"The public transport is it your father’s car?"

@Pusherditw3nu wrote:

"But it’s okay to play circular music everywhere you go? Moniaa muni tsaaaasidi."

@KhaiyeWizzy wrote:

"Scanty squash this.😪🤧 I never imagine you pulling a content on this... desist from it."

@SarkBa34023 said:

"Small hype them give you. U want to misuse it. Even in America, other developed countries they preach in public."

@thestanleyzone commented:

"You might not need a sermon today, but someone out there might, and you’d never know unless you ask around."

@flashdon_ commented:

"I second this! We 4 lash them."

Sunyani resident threatens neighbours over noise

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Sunyani woman issued a noise complaint after her neighbours converted their spaces into places of worship.

The young lady, in retaliation, vowed to open a pub next to her house in response to the constant noise being made by her two neighbours.

